Gadar 2 first look: Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh returns with sequel, actor reveals release date

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is back with the sequel of his biggest hit 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' released around 22 years ago. On the occasion of Republic Day 2023, the actor shared the first look of the movie on Thursday, revealing its release date.

The sequel of Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol starrer movie, 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha' which broke records on box office 22 years ago, is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023, as per the tweet shared by the actor.

Film Director Anil Sharma, who helmed the superhit movie, "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" in 2001, will direct the upcoming sequel, which is produced by Zee Studios. The movie will also see other original stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprise their roles.

Reactions poured in from fans as soon as the actor shared the first poster of the movie, which features Sunny Deol. The actor, as Tara Singh is dressed in green outfit with a turban, holding a sledgehammer in his hand. T he poster also features a tagline 'Hindustan Zindabad'.

Film director Anil Sharma said the team is "thrilled" to launch the first poster of "Gadar 2".

"'Gadar - Ek Prem Katha' isn’t my film but it's a people's film and dynamically shifted the paradigm of the Indian film industry. It went on to become a cult icon wherein people breathed Tara Singh and Sakina's love story," the director said in a statement.

The first movie followed the love story of Tara Singh (Deol), an Indian Sikh man, and Sakina (Patel), a Pakistani Muslim woman, during the turbulent times of Partition 1947.

For Deol, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha" has been an eminent part of both his personal and professional life.

"Tara Singh from 'Gadar' isn’t just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his family and love. Collaborating with the team after 22 years was a creatively enriching experience," the Bollywood star said.

"The first installment gave some iconic scenes, songs and characters to the Indian film industry and is popular even today. Needless to say, entertainment and emotion make up the artillery for 'Gadar 2' and we are delighted to commemorate the Republic Day with the first poster launch," added Shariq Patel, CEO of Zee Studios.

