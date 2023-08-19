Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer 'Gadar 2' surpasses Rs 300 crore mark on Day 8

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has crossed another milestone by entering the Rs 300 crore club. As per the industry tracker Sacknilk.com, the film earned Rs 305.13 crore by the end of its 8th day at the domestic box office. On Friday, August 18, Gadar 2 had an overall occupancy of 32.06 percent in the Hindi belt itself.

The action drama, which was released in theatres on August 11, began its second weekend with Rs 284.63 crore collection at the Indian box office. The Anil Sharma directorial added Rs 20.5 crore on its second Friday at the domestic box office.

According to Sacnilk data, Gadar 2 garnered Rs 35 crore overseas on day 8.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “300 NOT OUT… Gadar 2 continues to ROAR… Mass pockets are in an altogether different league… Also, the contribution from Tier 2 and Tier 3 sectors will set a new benchmark… Expect BIGGG JUMP on

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001. The action drama has garnered tremendous response from the audiences. The return of lead pair, Tara Singh and Sakeena has once again created excitement among Sunny Deol fans.

The movie continues the narrative that began in the first part which was set against the backdrop of partition. The sequel revolves around the storyline set against the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

The story follows Tara on a mission to rescue his son Jeete who has been captured by the Pakistani soldiers led by Major General Hamid Iqbal. In the process of rescuing Jeete, determination and love of Tara emerges for his country once again. The film portrays bravery, sacrifice and the strong bond between a father and his son.

Apart from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma is playing the role of Jeete in the movie.