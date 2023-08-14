2 Min Read
Gadar 2 has registered the second highest collection at the box office in the opening weekend in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan”.
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has opened to a huge response at the box office and in its first weekend the movie grossed Rs 135 crore at the domestic box office.
The film, which was released in theatres on August 11, has been continuing its stronghold at the box office with a rise in collections in its first weekend and shows across cities remained Housefull.
As per industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the first-day collection of the film on August 11 was Rs 40.1 crore and it collected around Rs 43.08 crore on its second day after the release. Additionally, on the third day, the movie continued its upward movement with a collection of Rs 52 crore.
“Tara Singh Smashes The #Bo With His Sledge Hammer… #Gadar2 creates #Gadar at the #BO… The GLORIOUS opening weekend proves, yet again, that well-made desi entertainers will never go out of fashion… All eyes on #IndependenceDay: Picture abhi baaki hain… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr. Total: ₹ 134.88 cr. #India biz,” tweeted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.
In its opening weekend the sequel of Gadar, has grossed Rs 135.18 crore at the domestic box office. With this, Gadar 2 has registered the second-highest collection at the box office in the opening weekend in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.
Pathaan, released on January 25, had collected around Rs 161 crore, in its first weekend.
Gadar 2 has been performing phenomenally at the box office, although the release has clashed with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. The movie has already emerged as Sunny Deol’s biggest hit in his career.
The movie is a sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar, it is set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war where Tara Singh (the protagonist) is seen fighting against the neighbouring country in order to safeguard his family and nation.
The action drama is helmed by Anil Sharma and features Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, and Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete. The movie has also recreated the presence of Amrish Puri in the film through CGI.
