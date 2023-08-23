th day at Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel satter Gadar 2 has now entered the 400 crore club on its 12day at the box office . The film has been witnessing a strong response at the theatres and breached the Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office even before completing two weeks of release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, by the end of the 12th day Gadar 2 has grossed Rs 400.70 crore across India, along with having an overall occupancy of 24.93 percent in theatres.

The action drama has grossed Rs 522.80 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk data.

The movie was released on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and a day after Rajinikanth’s |Jailer. While sharing the news about the box office collection, film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh called Gadar 2 a blockbuster.

“GADAR 2 TO CHALLENGE ‘BAAHUBALI 2’, ‘PATHAAN’… Gadar 2 continues to surprise and shock the naysayers… Has crossed Rs 400 crore and I am confident, it will cross Rs 500 crore as well and challenge Baahubali 2 Hindi and Pathaan, both in India,” he tweeted.

‘GADAR 2’ TO CHALLENGE ‘BAAHUBALI 2’, ‘PATHAAN’…#Gadar2 continues to surprise and shock the naysayers… Has crossed ₹ 400 cr and I am confident, it will cross ₹ 500 cr as well and challenge #Baahubali2 #Hindi and #Pathaan, both in #India.#Gadar2 benchmarks…Crossed ₹ 50… pic.twitter.com/nJ8rCxB6EZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2023

The Anil Sharma directorial features Sunny Deol , Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in crucial roles. It has been creating records since the day of its release.

The sequel to the 2001 blockbuster movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has become the second highest-grosser in Bollywood so far this year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which was released on January 25.

Pathaan surpassed Rs 400 crore collection at the domestic box office on its 11th day. The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer spy drama collected Rs 364.15 crore at the domestic box office by the 9th day of its release. The movie earned Rs 14 crore and Rs 23.25 crore in all languages on its tenth and eleventh day respectively.

Besides Gadar 2 and Pathaan, there are a few recent movies that have entered into the Rs 400 crore club previously. The coveted list included RRR, which was released on March 22, 2022. The SS Rajamouli directorial collected Rs 414.2 crore by the end of its fourth day after its release.

Apart from this, the Hindi version of Kannada superstar Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, which was released on April 14, 2022, made a box office collection of Rs 435.33 crore on its 23rd day. Additionally, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which hit the theatres on April 28, 2017, entered the Rs 400 crore club by its 15th day. The Hindi version of the movie collected Rs 510 crore at the domestic box office.