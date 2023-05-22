G20 meet in Srinagar | Sherpa Amitabh Kant says no better place than Kashmir for shooting movies

Former NITI Aayog CEO said this as Jammu and Kashmir host the third tourism working group meeting of G20 countries in the capital Srinagar from May 22 to May 24. New Delhi believes that this G20 event presents a unique opportunity to highlight the tourism potential of the region.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Monday that there cannot be a better place than Kashmir for shooting movies and the centre has gone out of its way in providing assistance in shooting movies.

The newly formed union territory hosts its first major international event since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Furthering Kant's sentiment of J&K being an ideal film location, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (MoS) for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said at the event that the majestic mountains, verdant valleys, the culture and mysticism of Jammu and Kashmir make it an ideal destination for film tourism.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who is invited as the chief guest for the event, said, "We love Kashmir. it is such a beautiful place. It is the best place they chose to have the G20 meeting."

Charan also remembered his family's long association with Kashmir.

"Kashmir is that kind of a place, I have been coming here since 1986, my father shot extensively here in Gulmarg and Sonamarg. I've shot in this auditorium in 2016. This place has something magical, it is such a surreal feeling coming to Kashmir, it draws the attention of everyone."

New Delhi believes that this G20 event presents a unique opportunity to highlight the tourism potential and cultural richness of the region to the global community.