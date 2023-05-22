G20 meet in Srinagar | Sherpa Amitabh Kant says no better place than Kashmir for shooting movies

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Monday that there cannot be a better place than Kashmir for shooting movies and the centre has gone out of its way in providing assistance in shooting movies.

