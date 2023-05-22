G20 meet in Srinagar | Sherpa Amitabh Kant says no better place than Kashmir for shooting movies

1 Min(s) Read
Former NITI Aayog CEO said this as Jammu and Kashmir host the third tourism working group meeting of G20 countries in the capital Srinagar from May 22 to May 24. New Delhi believes that this G20 event presents a unique opportunity to highlight the tourism potential of the region.
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Monday that there cannot be a better place than Kashmir for shooting movies and the centre has gone out of its way in providing assistance in shooting movies.
Srinagar, J&K | There cannot be a better place than Kashmir for shooting movies. We'll (Centre) go out of our way in providing assistance in shooting movies and shoot locations and help to shift film destination from any other part to Kashmir: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant pic.twitter.com/AE3hGFzyH7
