Jailer actor G Marimuthu passes away due to heart attack while dubbing for a TV show

The Tamil film industry is in shock after the untimely demise of popular actor and director G Marimuthu due to heart attack on Friday, September 8. The 58-year-old actor, who was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer “Jailer” collapsed due to heart attack while dubbing for his television show, Ethirneechal, and passed away.

Currently, G Marimuthu's mortal remains are kept at a hospital in Chennai and will later be shifted to his home in Virugambakkam for public homage, reports India Today. His final journey will take him to Theni, his hometown, where his last rites will be performed. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

The actor, known for his versatility, was last seen on the silver screen alongside Rajinikanth in the hit movie Jailer, produced by Sun Pictures, which also paid tribute to him on social media.

Sun Pictures shared a heartfelt message on their official X account, saying, “Condolences! Your work has been impeccable and irreplaceable. Rest in peace #Marimuthu.”

Condolences! Your work has been impeccable and irreplaceable. Rest in peace #Marimuthu pic.twitter.com/cdT2LgThwY — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 8, 2023

Hailing from Theni, Marimuthu moved to Chennai in pursuit of his dream to become a film director. His early days were marked by challenges, as he worked as a waiter in hotels. However, fate smiled upon him when he met renowned lyricist Vairamuthu.

His big break came when he became an assistant director and worked on notable films, collaborating with industry giants like Rajkiran, Mani Ratnam, Vasanth, Seeman and SJ Surya. His contribution extended to co-directing Silambarasan's Manmadhan.

In 2011, Marimuthu made his acting debut in “Yuddham Sei”. His talent as an actor shone through, and he went on to feature in over 20 films, leaving a lasting impact with roles in movies like Vaali and Udhaya.

Marimuthu's influence also extended to the digital realm, where he gained prominence as a YouTube sensation. Furthermore, his stellar performances in Jailer and Red Sandal Wood earned him rave reviews.

The late actor was not only a cinematic gem but also a significant voice on television. His show Ethirneechal, directed by Thiruselvam, aimed to shed light on the issues of women's oppression and empowerment in society. Marimuthu played the pivotal role of Adi Gunasekaran in the series, making it one of the most-watched Tamil TV shows.