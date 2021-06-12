From The Family Man 2, Tandav to Mirzapur, these web series that landed in controversies
Updated : June 12, 2021 08:34 AM IST
The second season of the web series The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video is here and so are the controversies around it. Many, including Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko, have alleged that the show depicts Tamilians in a negative light and are even demanding its ban.
This is not the first time an Indian web series has landed in trouble because of its content. Earlier this year, Amazon Prime’s Tandav and Mirzapur also faced flak allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Following the uproar over political dramas, over-the-top (OTT) players have started seeking legal advice before airing new shows, according to a report.
Here’s a look at five Indian web series that have courted controversies