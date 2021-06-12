Entertainment

From The Family Man 2, Tandav to Mirzapur, these web series that landed in controversies

Updated : June 12, 2021 08:34 AM IST

The second season of the web series The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video is here and so are the controversies around it. Many, including Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko, have alleged that the show depicts Tamilians in a negative light and are even demanding its ban.

This is not the first time an Indian web series has landed in trouble because of its content. Earlier this year, Amazon Prime’s Tandav and Mirzapur also faced flak allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Following the uproar over political dramas, over-the-top (OTT) players have started seeking legal advice before airing new shows, according to a report.

Kanishka Sarkar @https://twitter.com/kanishka9996

Tandav | Multiple FIRs were filed against Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan over its depiction of Hindu deities that allegedly hurt religious sentiments. Objections were also raisd against the portrayal of the character playing the prime minister. The actors and makers of the political drama apologised for “unintentionally” hurting sentiments. Several scenes of the series were cut after the outcry. While Tandav awaits a final verdict, the Supreme Court in March granted interim protection from arrest to Amazon Prime Video’s India head Aparna Purohit in the FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police, according to Live Law. (Image courtesy: gauaharkhan/Instagram)

The Family Man- Season 2 | After the success of the first season, Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 started streaming on Amazon Prime Video last week. The show soon became the talk of the town with critics lauding the Bajpayee, Priyamani, and Samantha Akkineni’s stellar acting. The show, however, is the latest one to join the list of controversial series with allegations of depicting the Tamil community in a bad light. Even before the show’s release, MDMK leader Vaiko wrote to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on May 19 seeking to stop the broadcast. According to Vaiko’s letter cited by Indian Express, the series shows “Tamilians as terrorists and ISI Agents and having link with Pakistan.” (Image courtesy: rajanddk/Instagram)

Badboy Billionaires | Another OTT show that drew criticism was Badboy Billionaires, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The documentary series focuses on the stories of some of India’s most infamous tycoons who are facing fraud allegations. With episodes on liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Sahara group's Subrata Roy, Indian IT executive Ramalinga Raju and jeweller Nirav Modi, the show’s September 2020 release was stayed. After getting clearance from a Bihar court, three episodes were streamed later in October. The fourth episode on Raju is not yet live in India as a legal tussle over it is still underway. (Image courtesy: Netflix India/Instagram)

A Suitable Boy | This Netflix series ‘A suitable boy’, which is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's 1993 novel by the same name, is another one that sparked a communal row. The scene in question showed Lata and Kabir, played by Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi, kissing on the premises of a temple. In November last year, the Madhya Pradesh police had booked two executives of Netflix for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. (Image courtesy: ishaankhatter/Instagram)

Mirzapur | The much-loved web series Mirzapur also faced legal hurdles though not soon after its release on Amazon Prime Video but around the time when FIRs were filed against Tandav makers. The matter reached the courts following concerns regarding the alleged indecent portrayal of Uttar Pradesh in the state and outraging religious belief. In January, Mirzapur producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani were granted relief by the Allahabad High Court. The Pankaj Tripathi starrer thriller centres on the crime, mafia and dons in a UP town. A petition filed in the Supreme Court also flagged concerns about nudity and abusive language in the show. (Image courtesy: yehhaimirzapur/Instagram)

Published : June 12, 2021 08:34 AM IST

Here’s a look at five Indian web series that have courted controversies