From The Fablemans to RRR, you can watch top Oscar nominated movies in Kolkata

The 95th Academy Awards are upon us and the world is eager to find out the winners this year. For film enthusiasts who want to revisit or catch the top nominated movies before the ceremony, there is good news.

Theatre chains including INOX, PVR, and Cinepolis in Kolkata are currently screening some of the top nominated movies in the lead-up to the Oscars.

Here are the top Oscar-nominated movies to watch in theatres in Kolkata.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water is an epic science fiction film directed and produced by James Cameron. The film picks up from the first instalment where Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they leave their home to explore the regions of Pandora when an ancient threat resurfaces. Jake fights a difficult war against humans to keep his family safe.

Nominations: Best picture, best visual effects, best production design, best sound.

Where to watch: PVR: Mani Square Mall, Kolkata, INOX: Quest Mall.

RRR

RRR is a Telugu-language epic action drama film directed by SS Rajamouli. The film tells the story of a fearless revolutionary and an officer in the British force, who decide to join forces and set off on an inspirational path of freedom.

Nominations: Best Original Song

Where to watch: INOX: Quest Mall, INOX: Swabhumi, Maulana Azad Sarani, PVR: Avani, PVR: Diamond Plaza, Jessore Kolkata, PVR: Mani Square Mall, Kolkata

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

In the animated feature film, the lead, Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll as he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss then sets off on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and get back all of his nine lives.

Nominations: Best Animated Feature

Where to watch: INOX: Quest Mall, PVR: Mani Square Mall, Kolkata.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once tells the story of an ageing Chinese immigrant who gets swept up in an insane adventure. She discovers that she alone can save everything she loves by connecting the lives she could have led in other universes.

Nominations: Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Costume Design, Directing, Film Editing, Music Original Score, Best Picture, Writing (Original screenplay)

Where to watch: Cinepolis: Acropolis Mall, Kolkata, INOX: City Centre, Salt Lake, INOX: Forum Mall, Elgin Road, INOX: South City, Kolkata, INOX: Star Mall, Madhyamgram, PVR: Mani Square Mall, Kolkata.

The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans tells the story of young Sammy Fabelman who fall in love with movies after he watches The Greatest Show on Earth with his parents. Sammy then tries to realise his passion and starts to make his own films at home with a camera and his mother’s support.

Nominations: Best picture, best-supporting actor, best director, best actress, best original screenplay, best original score, best production design

Where to watch: PVR: Mani Square Mall, Kolkata

Triangle of Sadness

In the Triangle of Sadnes s, celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), go on a luxury cruise which is for the uber-rich and captained by an unhinged Man (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared beautiful getaway ends up being a catastrophic journey, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island.

Nominations: Directing, Best Picture, Writing (Original screenplay)

Where to watch: INOX: South City, PVR: Mani Square Mall.