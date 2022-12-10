From Taapsee’s Blurr to Tusshar’s thriller, here is how audience reacted to this week’s big screen releases

Salaam Venky starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa talks about the issue of euthanasia and organ donation.

The weekend is here. So is the year-end. A host of new releases hit the big screen this Friday including Blurr, Maarrich, Salaam Venky, and Vadh. While Blurr is a remake of the Spanish film Julia Eyes, Maarrich shows Tusshar Kapoor in a different role.

Here are the first reactions the films have received.

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles, Blurr focuses on the story of twin sisters, one of whom is investigating the murder of her sister while slowly losing her eyesight. The film is getting good reviews for the acting of its two leads as well as the direction and cinematography. Some have also found the pace of the film to be slow and the characters not very strong. The movie received about average critical reviews while the movie has 4.4/10 stars on IMDB. The movie is currently streaming on ZEE5.

Blurr “is an effective survival drama, high on atmospherics and genre tropes, but not a watertight whodunnit”, Udita Jhunjhunwala of Mint said.

Maarrich is a crime thriller, which stars Tusshar Kapoor in his first dramatic role since Shoutout at Wadala (2013) and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Kapoor plays a cop investigating a double murder. While the film received poor reviews from critics, ranging from issues over dialogue, Kapoor’s performance, direction as well as plot, it still has a 9.8/10-star rating on IMDB.

The Times of India’s Archika Khurana said that the film “is nothing more than a Crime Patrol episode, with the exception that the show wraps up the case in under an hour, whereas this film is dull and drags on far too long.”

Salaam Venky stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa. It talks about the issue of euthanasia and organ donation. The movie follows the struggle of K Venkatesh, a young chess player who wished to be euthanised after suffering from debilitating muscular degeneration for decades. The film’s dramatic music and solid performances from both Kajol and Jethwa impressed the audience. The movie is also appreciated by critics for its writing and direction with generally positive critical reviews. The movie currently has 9.9/10 stars on IMDB.

NDTV’s Saibal Chatterjee said that the movie is “a tale of a bitter personal and legal battle that can keep the audience invested” and that it “addresses complex issues surrounding euthanasia while keeping the discussions on its dynamics and ramifications refreshingly simple and straightforward.”

Vadh is another thriller that opened to audiences this weekend. Starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, the crime thriller is carried on the back of Mishra’s acting and Gupta’s performance. The movie was heavily praised for the acting chops of the two leads while other aspects like the pace and plot of the movie were criticised for not being as good as they could be. The movie received average critical reception and has 8.2/10 stars on IMDB.

Vadh is a “pulpy tale of murder, where an unlikely killer does away with a bad guy in the most gruesome manner possible”, according to Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta.