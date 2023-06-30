From Satya Prem Ki Katha to Lust Stories 2 — a look at the top OTT and theatrical releases of this week

Catch superstars from Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani to Harrison Ford and others in action this weekend — which is chock-a-block with binge-worthy content on OTT platforms as well as in theatres.

The last week of June is filled with exciting releases on the top OTT platforms. Some highly-anticipated projects like Lust Stories 2 and Jack Ryan have made a comeback with a brand new collection of episodes. In theatres, Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha takes centre‚ stage.

Here’s a look at the top OTT releases.

Lust Stories 2 — Netflix

The highly acclaimed anthology is back with the second season comprising four brand new short films directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

The stories offer a unique perspective from the female point of view as it stars Amruta Subhash, Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, and Neena Gupta, among others, in pivotal roles.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 — Netflix

The Witcher returns for its third outing to battle monarchs, mages and monsters. Geralt (Henry Cavill) takes Ciri (Freya Allan) into hiding where he is tasked with training her in the ways of magic. The season is set to premiere in two volumes, with the second one dropping on July 27.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 4 — Amazon Prime Video

In Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 4, actor John Krasinski returns in the titular role. As the new CIA acting deputy director, he faces an enemy who is both foreign and domestic, while investigating internal corruption.

The new season is filled with high-octane drama as Jack Ryan discovers a drug cartel converging with a terrorist organisation, in a conspiracy in his own country.

Theatrical Releases

Satyaprem Ki Katha‚

Making a return after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani mesmerise the audience again with their chemistry in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The film has been in the headlines since it went into production and its teasers, trailers and songs have created great buzz.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The last Indiana Jones movie featuring Harrison Ford releases in theatres worldwide on June 30.