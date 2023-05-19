From Nickua to picking up 'bad' Hindi words — inside Nick Jonas' India experience

Nick Jonas also discussed his love for Indian cuisine, especially paneer, and expressed his delight at the multitude of Indian nicknames (no pun intended) he now possesses. Jonas recently made a guest appearance in Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood film, Love Again.

American singer Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra since 2018, in an interview shared his experiences of being affectionately called 'Nick jiju' and his tryst with learning "bad Hindi words" during his recent visit to India.

He fondly mentioned that even during his visit to India for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai in March, he overheard a photographer calling him 'Nickua.'

Nick also revealed his love for Indian cuisine and the amusing incident of Priyanka's friends teaching him some less appropriate Hindi phrases.

Nick Jonas recently collaborated with King on the Hindi-English song Maan Meri Jaan He sang the English lyrics of the song while incorporating Hindi lyrics towards the end.

During an interview with BBC, Nick expressed his gratitude for Priyanka's assistance in mastering the Hindi lyrics and spoke about the various endearing names he has been called since marrying her.

When asked about the nicknames he acquired in India, Nick acknowledged that many people call him 'jiju,' during the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration event. He happily confirmed that he heard a photographer calling him, "ae Nickua" and expressed his joy at being back in India.

During the rapid-fire round in the interview, Nick was presented with two options and had to make quick choices. He expressed his preference for samosas over spring rolls and jalebis over gulab jamuns. When asked to pick between Priyanka's movies, he selected Bajirao Mastani over Baywatch.

While discussing his Hindi song Maan Meri Jaan, Nick shared an amusing anecdote about Priyanka's friends teaching him some “bad” phrases when he first arrived in India. However, he primarily focused on learning words related to food, revealing his fondness for paneer.

Nick recently made a guest appearance in Priyanka's Hollywood film, Love Again.