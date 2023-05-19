English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsFrom Nickua to picking up 'bad' Hindi words — inside Nick Jonas' India experience

From Nickua to picking up 'bad' Hindi words — inside Nick Jonas' India experience

From Nickua to picking up 'bad' Hindi words — inside Nick Jonas' India experience
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 7:22:21 PM IST (Published)

Nick Jonas also discussed his love for Indian cuisine, especially paneer, and expressed his delight at the multitude of Indian nicknames (no pun intended) he now possesses. Jonas recently made a guest appearance in Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood film, Love Again.

American singer Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra since 2018, in an interview shared his experiences of being affectionately called 'Nick jiju' and his tryst with learning "bad Hindi words" during his recent visit to India.

He fondly mentioned that even during his visit to India for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai in March, he overheard a photographer calling him 'Nickua.'
Nick also revealed his love for Indian cuisine and the amusing incident of Priyanka's friends teaching him some less appropriate Hindi phrases.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X