From Nickua to picking up 'bad' Hindi words — inside Nick Jonas' India experience

Nick Jonas also discussed his love for Indian cuisine, especially paneer, and expressed his delight at the multitude of Indian nicknames (no pun intended) he now possesses. Jonas recently made a guest appearance in Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood film, Love Again.

American singer Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra since 2018, in an interview shared his experiences of being affectionately called 'Nick jiju' and his tryst with learning "bad Hindi words" during his recent visit to India.

He fondly mentioned that even during his visit to India for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai in March, he overheard a photographer calling him 'Nickua.'

Nick also revealed his love for Indian cuisine and the amusing incident of Priyanka's friends teaching him some less appropriate Hindi phrases.