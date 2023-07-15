From murder mysteries to college romcom — what you can binge watch this weekend

A new web series featuring Kajol in the lead role, The Trial, is streaming on Disney+Hotstar from Friday, July 14. And that's just a drop in the ocean of mystery, romance and action waiting for you.

After a long and hectic week at work, it's time to sit back and relax, maybe with some popcorn. From murder mystery Kohrra to new age romcom College Romance, both OTT platform and theatres releases offer a wide array of choices across genres for your weekend binge watch.

Let us take a look at the OTT and theatre releases of this week:

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Theatre)

The seventh instalment of Paramount’s action franchise marks Tom Cruise’s return to films after Top Gun: Maverick. The film hit the theatres on July 12. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie and features Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Hayley Atwell in crucial roles.

The Trial (Disney+ Hotstar)

A new web series featuring Kajol in the lead role, The Trial is set to air on Disney+Hotstar from Friday, July 14. The Suparn Varma directed series is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s American drama series The Good Wife. It is about a lady facing insurmountable responsibility after her husband gets entangled in a corruption scandal. Apart from Kajol, Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait, Flora Saini and Jisshu Sengupta are playing pivotal roles in the series.

Quarterback (Netflix)

For the sports enthusiasts, Netflix brings another documentary series based on the stories of players like Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. The series deals with the management of their mental, physical and personal pressure.

Kohrra (Netflix)

Barun Sobti starrer Kohrra is yet another gripping series on Netflix. The plot of delves into the murder of an NRI bridegroom. The story takes unexpected twists and turns. Broken but Beautiful fame Harleen Sethi is playing the lead alongside Barun Sobti. It is going to be released on July 15.

College Romance Season 4 (SonyLIV)

The College Romance Season 4 is here to refresh your college memories. This is the finale season and it is expected to be full of emotions and youthful fun. The old friends will be seen enjoying movie nights, trips and also preparing for jobs. The series is set to air on July 14 and features Apoorva Arora, Gagan Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta and Jhanvi Rawat.

Ishq- E- Nadaan (Jio Cinema)

Avishek Ghosh directed Ishq- E- Nadaan is a romantic drama movie with a power-packed cast featuring Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohit Raina, among others. The movie is a heartwarming tale of the generational variations of love among three couples. It also explores the complexities of relationships and shows how love can play a vital role in self-discovery.

