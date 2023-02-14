English
From Kareena Kapoor to Karan Johar, here are special Valentine’s Day posts by celebs

Feb 14, 2023 5:07:29 PM IST

It’s Valentine’s Day and the social media feeds are dipped in mush. Family, friends, and celebrities have posted sweet messages about their relationships which are heart-warming. Here are a few of the special Valentine’s Day posts from celebs.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena brought back the iconic dialogue from her movie Jab We Met to send an important message of self-love on Valentine’s Day.
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to show appreciation for the love of his life, Malaika on a special day.
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Shilpa Shetty
Actress/ fitness guru Shilpa Shetty also expressed gratitude for her husband Raj Kundra with a special video post on Instagram.
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a very special message about his single life and Valentine’s Day on Instagram.
ALSO READ | 'They’re doing it better than me': SRK reacts to Virat Kohli, Ravidra Jadeja’s Pathaan dance
“But when Roohi and Yash were born I realised my dependency and search for love ended with their arrival into our universe! I celebrate them along with my mother every day but today is the day to say to all of us parents that we have forever valentines in our children! A paternal love story is the most satisfying, unconditional, and exceptionally rewarding! So, raise a toast and if no one sends you flowers today send yourself an emoji!” he wrote on Instagram.
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Rajkumar Rao
Actor Rajkumar Rao shared his special fairy tale love story on Instagram with a special message for his love.
ALSO READ | This was Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri Khan
“From 2010 to 2023 and to infinity and beyond. From being your boyfriend to being your husband. It’s your love only which keeps me going. Thank you, my love @patralekhaa for being my strength, my most honest critic, and for always pushing me to strive for excellence,” he wrote on Instagram.
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Satyadeep Mishra
TV and web-series actor, Satyadeep Mishra also shared a special photo of him with his wife and fashion designer Masaba Gupta.
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Satyadeep Misra (@instasattu)

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
