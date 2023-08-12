From Jailer to Heart of Stone: This long weekend has a variety to offer

It is just Jailer that has made its way to the theatres this week. Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, and Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, have also been released this week.

Legendary superstar Rajinikanth made a ‘blockbuster’ comeback with Jailer. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff among others. The film was released on August 10, Thursday. Well, it is just Jailer that has made its way to the theatres this week. Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, and Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, have also been released this week. And to make things easier for you, we have prepared a list of theatre and OTT releases.

Here are the top picks:

Jailer (Theatre)

Jailer2./Twitter

South superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer hit the theatres with a bang on Thursday, August 10. Jailer marks the comeback of Rajinikanth after two long years. Well, the wait was worth it. It also marks Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar’s first collaboration.

Made in Heaven S2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Made in Heaven/YouTube

Made in Heaven Season 2 picks up from where it left off. The second season revolves around the two wedding planners and best friends. Mona Singh, Shobita, Kalki Koechlin, and Jim Sarbh are also part of the season.

Gadar 2 (Theatre)

Gadar 2/Twitter

In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will reprise the role of Tara Singh. The film is a sequel to the cross-border drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The Anil Sharma film also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma.

The Jengaburu Curse (SonyLIV)

The Jengaburu Curse/YouTube

The Jengaburu Curse is a climate fiction web series revolving around the story of human greed resulting from natural resource exploitation. The series features the centric character, Priya Das who is a London-based financial analyst.

It stars Sukumar Tudu, Faria Abdullah, Nassar in lead roles.

OMG 2 (Theatre)

omg2/Twitter

OMG 2 is a satirical comedy-drama that delves into the life of a simple middle-class man who is also a devotee of Lord Shiva. As the plot of the movie digs further, the protagonist is seen to raise awareness regarding a sensitive topic. Later, he even tries his level best for improving the comprehensive education for children while looking into his own son’s school.

The Amit Rai directorial features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in crucial roles.

Heart of Stone (Netflix)

Heart of Stone./YouTube

Heart of Stone is a Hollywood debut movie for the Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. Besides Alia, it features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in lead roles. The plot delves into an investigative operation in a secretive global organisation. The operation races to stop a hacker from stealing a powerful and dangerous weapon. The movie is helmed by Tom Harper and has been streaming on Netflix.