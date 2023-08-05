This week many news shows like ‘The Lincoln Lawyer S2 Part 2’ and ‘The Hunt For Veerapan’ are streaming on OTT platforms.

There are ample choices to choose from with many new shows dropping on OTT platforms and movies releasing in theatres to enjoy your first weekend of August. This week many news shows like The Lincoln Lawyer S2 Part 2 and The Hunt For Veerapan are streaming on OTT platforms.

Here are the top OTT and theatrical releases of this week to hook onto:

The Hunt For Veerappan (Netflix)

Veerappan2/YouTube

It is a biographical crime documentary that revolves around the dreaded poacher Veerappan. This infamous sandalwood smuggler was known for running a parallel empire in the forests of Bandipur, Mudumalai and Sathyamangalam divisions of Karnataka. Veerappan’s crime world spread across the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The documentary narrates the journey of Veerappan and how he was finally neutralised by a special task force after 20 years of relentless chase.

The docuseries directed by Selvamani Selvaraj is airing on Netflix from August 4.

Coat (Theatre)

Coat/YouTube

Coat is a social comedy-drama that delves into the life of a small village boy named Madho, who seems to live a simple life with big dreams. The story of the film includes Madho and his father’s lifestyle in the village as pig farmers who barely have respect. While looking into the fast-growing life of people, Madho intends to achieve success. Further, the film talks about how he achieves his desire.

The film features Sanjay Mishra, Vivaan Shah and Amir Ali Sheikh in crucial roles. It is written and directed by Akshay Ditti and released at theatres on Friday, August 4.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (Disney+Hotstar)

Guardians of the Galaxy-3/YouTube

The movie Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 featuring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Sylvester Stallone in the lead roles is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar from August 2. The movie narrates the story of the team members trying to save the universe along with their teammate Rocket Racoon, where past life is also being touched.

The James Gunn directorial action drama was released in theatres on May 5.

Talk to Me (Theatre)

Tallk to Me./YouTube

The film Talk to Me is a horror drama which revolves around a group of friends who are discovering how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. Eventually, they get hooked on the thrill till they lose one of their friends. The process of conjuring the spirits ends up opening the doors to the world of horror.

This bone-chilling horror film is directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou. The movie features Ari McCarthy, Hamish Phillips and Kit Erhart-Bruce and was released in Indian theatres on August 4.

Choona (Netflix)

Choona/YouTube

It is yet another thrilling web series on Netflix, which delves into the story of a group of misfits who discover a common enemy in the same person. The enemy is a ruthless and superstitious politician. The group then plans to plot a heist for taking revenge on the politician. It stars Jimmy Shergill, Monika Panwar and Namit Das and is directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra.

Choona is streaming on OTT platform Netflix from August 3.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 (Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer./YouTube

The iconic defence attorney Mickey Haller is back with the second part of the popular legal drama. This part picks up from the Cliffhanger of Season 2 Part 1 when the attorney was rushed to the hospital after being assaulted. This season is based on the fourth book in Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel series The Lincoln Lawyer.

The series features Manuel Garcia- Rulfo, Angelica Maria, Angus Sampson and many more. It has been streaming on Netflix since August 3.