From Apna Bana Le to Maiyya Mainu: Desi Spotify users fume after songs removed over licensing dispute

Bollywood fans were in for a rude surprise when they tried to search for songs like 'Apna Bana Le', ‘Maiyya Mainu’, ‘Zaalima’ and hundreds of others on Spotify. Instead of being able to groove to their favourite hit tracks, they were greeted with silence as several hundred Bollywood songs have been removed from the platform. The songs have gone missing from the popular audio-streaming platform due to an ongoing licensing dispute between Zee Music and Spotify.

“Spotify and Zee Music have been unable to reach a licensing agreement. Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music and will continue our good faith negotiations in hopes of finding a mutually agreeable solution soon,” Spotify said in a statement sent to Billboard.

With Zee Music being represented by 12 tracks on Spotify’s Daily Top 200 Songs chart for India before the license expired, many fans have been left frustrated and disappointed. ‘Apna Bana Le’ from the Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya itself has been the number one track on Spotify in India for the past few weeks. Songs, distributed by Zee Studios, are also unavailable on the platform now.

Users in India took to various social media platforms to express their annoyance.

“Dear Spotify and Zee, You both are stupid,” expressed one user on Twitter.

“Why is Spotify removing songs?” questioned another user.

Zee Music is one of India’s largest domestic music labels, only behind T-Series in terms of subscribers on YouTube at 93.6 million. Apart from Spotify, the label company is also missing from Gaana with which it cut ties in 2022, shortly before the Indian music streaming service became subscription-only.

The sudden disappearance of songs from Spotify comes just days after another disappointing development for Indians as HBO and Disney+ Hotstar announced that HBO originals will no longer be available on the platform.

From April 1, shows like “Game of Thrones”, “House of Dragon”, “The Succession”, “Band of Brothers”, “Scenes from a Marriage”, and “The Last of Us” will no longer be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.