From Agra to Kennedy: Indian films take center stage at Cannes Film Festival 2023

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 will be held from May 16 to May 27 and the Indian films to be screened at the prestigious festival have started creating a buzz. Several Indian films have been listed for screening at Cannes, including Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy and filmmaker Kanu Behl’s Agra. The list also includes FTII alumnus Yudhajit Basu’s Nehemich and Manipuri director Aribam Syam Sharma’s Ishanou.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan will be leading an Indian delegation to the Cannes Film Festival, which is being held at the French Riviera. The Indian delegation will comprise renowned producer Guneet Monga and actresses Manushi Chillar, Esha Gupta as well as Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba.

Here is the list of Indian films which have made it to the official selection:

Agra

Agra/ Image courtesy YouTube

Agra, a thought-provoking film directed by Kanu Behl, delves into the complex sexual dynamics within a family and the deep fractures emerging in modern India confined to limited spaces. This India-France co-production written by Behl and Atika Chohan features debutant Mohit Agarwal, Priyanka Bose from Lion, Ruhani Sharma, Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha, and Aanchal Goswami in pivotal roles. Veteran actor Rahul Roy of Aashiqui fame will also make a comeback with this movie.

Agra, the second film by director Behl, is set to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. This comes after his debut film Titli premiered in the festival's Un Certain Regard section in 2014.

Kennedy

A still from Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy/ Image courtesy YouTube

Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Kennedy is set to make its mark at the prestigious festival, marking his fourth film, after the critically acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly and Raman Raghav 2.0, to be screened at Cannes.

The movie follows the story of an insomniac ex-cop who was presumed dead for a long time. Known for his experimental filmmaking across various genres, Anurag Kashyap has also written the screenplay for Kennedy. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Ranjan Singh, and Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films, and features a captivating musical score by Ashish Narula, Aamir Aziz and Boyblanck.

Ishanou

Ishanou/Image courtesy Facebook

Acclaimed Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma's iconic 1990 film Ishanou will also be screened at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Selected for a world premiere on May 19, 2023, the restored masterpiece will be showcased at the Cannes Classic section, which highlights the finest restored versions of timeless classics. Notably, Ishanou is the sole Indian film featured in the Classic Section of the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The movie was earlier screened at the festival's "Un Certain Regard" section in 1991 and it was preserved by the National Film Archive of India (NFAI). Manipur State Film Development Society got it restored recently.

Nehemich

Nehemich./Image courtesy/.festival-cannes

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumnus Yudhajit Basu’s Nehemich will also be screened at the Cannes Film Festival in the short films section. The 23-minute film revolves around the story of a girl, who belongs to a village of nomads.

The India Pavilion will host interactive sessions on topics such as co-production engagement, distribution collaborations, women's contributions to cinema, and nurturing young film talents.