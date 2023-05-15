From Agra to Kennedy: Indian films take center stage at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan will be leading an Indian delegation to the Cannes Film Festival.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 will be held from May 16 to May 27 and the Indian films to be screened at the prestigious festival have started creating a buzz. Several Indian films have been listed for screening at Cannes, including Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy and filmmaker Kanu Behl’s Agra. The list also includes FTII alumnus Yudhajit Basu’s Nehemich and Manipuri director Aribam Syam Sharma’s Ishanou.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan will be leading an Indian delegation to the Cannes Film Festival, which is being held at the French Riviera. The Indian delegation will comprise renowned producer Guneet Monga and actresses Manushi Chillar, Esha Gupta as well as Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba.

Here is the list of Indian films which have made it to the official selection: