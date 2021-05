The long-awaited 'Friends reunion special' will be released on May 27 in the United States on HBO Max. The fans of ‘Friends’ in India may have to wait for a while as HBO Max is not available in the country presently. It may be released in India through Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Netflix has acquired streaming rights to Friends’ original seasons 1 to 10 while Amazon Prime has an exclusive long-term content deal with Warner Bros since 2017.

The much-delayed reunion special episode will have all its six original members — Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross).

The first full trailer was released on May 19 and received 8 million views on YouTube. It was released on the official account of F.R.I.E.N.D.S on Instagram along with a note, "Friends: The Reunion. THE BREAK IS OVER."

Fans got a sneak peek of what they can expect in the Special. The cast was shown playing trivia about the show while chilling in a place that was used as Rachel and Monica’s New York apartment (in the show).

The Reunion, described as a ‘real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show’ will feature a variety of special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

The reunion was filmed on Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, where the show was originally shot.