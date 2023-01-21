Four titles with India connect to be featured at the Sundance Film Festival 2023

Four titles set in India are set to be featured at the Utah-based Sundance Film Festival, from January 19 to 29. The first one, Against the Tide, a part of the World Cinema Documentary screenings, will be India’s lone competition entry.

Four titles with an India connection have been selected for the 2023 edition of the Sundance Film Festival. Poacher, a drama directed by Richie Mehta of Delhi Crime fame; Reema Maya’s short Nocturnal Burger; Shalini Adnani’s White Ant; and director Sarvnik Kaur’s documentary, Against the Tide is part of the festival.

The festival will be held from January 19 to 29 in Park City, Utah, US. The festival is presented by the Sundance Organisation, a non-profit that discovers and supports independent artistes, and introduces their work to audiences.

Indian filmmakers have regularly taken their work to the Sundance Film Festival, particularly after the Sundance Institute began organising screenwriters' and directors’ labs in the region. A major boost for the Indian independent cinema circuit came last year when Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary.

This year’s features

At this edition of the festival, Against the Tide, a part of the World Cinema Documentary screenings, will be India’s lone competition entry, as per a Moneycontrol report.

Director Sarvnik Kaur tells the story of a close friendship between two Koli fishermen that hits choppy waters.

The second feature set in India is director Shalini Adnani’s White Ant. The short film will have its world premiere under the ‘International Fiction Short Films’ programme. Adnani, a Chilean Indian filmmaker, explores the emotions attached to homecoming and material memory in White Ant.

The cast of the film includes Denzil Smith, Harish Kesariya, Sushannt Sapare and Pushpa Madam Singh Chauhan.

The third title is director Reema Maya’s Nocturnal Burger which will have its world premiere on January 21 in the ‘US Fiction Short Films’ section.

It is about a night-time investigation of child abuse, which plays out in the financial capital. The cast of the short film includes Bebo Madiwal, Millo Sunka, Trupti Khamkar, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Pushpendra Singh, Somnath Mondal, Vicky Shinde and Mukesh Pachode.

The fourth title is an India-US production, Poacher backed by Richie Mehta, Sean McKittrick, Raymond Mansfield, and Edward H Hamm Jr.

The short film is based on an investigation, but the story moves to the country’s south and involves elephants murdered in the forests of Kerala. Director Richie Mehta is known for Season 1 of Delhi Crime (2019), which was also shown at Sundance before Netflix picked it up.