Former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi makes acting debut with son Angad Bedi’s film 'Ghoomer'

Abhishek Bachchan starrer ‘Ghoomer’ was released in theatres on Friday, August 18, and it is getting rave reviews. The sports drama that narrates the journey of an aspiring female cricketer is a treat for the cricket lovers. The R Balki directorial is also going to mark a special moment for actor Angad Bedi as his father and former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi makes his acting debut with this movie.

Angad has expressed his happiness to have an opportunity to share the screen with his father. He said that a “dream came true” for him, ANI reported.

“This is a dream come true for me. To be in the same film and credit list together with my father, who is not only a legendary cricketer but also an incredible human being, is itself an honour. Working along with Saiyami and Abhishek has been a fantastic experience, and I can't wait for the audience to experience the magic we have created together” Angad said.

Further, Angad mentioned, “It is ironic because both Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, and my father are in the same film which is surely an exciting treat to watch. Balki sir has brought everyone together for this film, and I'm excited as my dad will be seen on screen with this amazing film that is dedicated to the sport that he loves the most and has contributed to."

Ghoomer is helmed by R Balki, which stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around the protagonist, Anina, who is an aspiring cricketer. However, later in the movie, she loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident. With the passing time, she gets new hope to get trained again and turn her destiny around with help of her coach played by Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan plays a cameo as a commentator. Additionally, Angad Bedi has played the role of the protagonist's boyfriend.