Pandit Ravi Shankar was a globally recognised maestro of Indian classical music. Through his collaborations with musicians across the world, he was the first to create a huge fan base among Western audiences for Indian classical music.

Born in Varanasi on April 7, 1920, Shankar spent his youth performing across India and Europe as a member of his brother’s dance troupe.

He left dancing and went on to learn the sitar under Ustad Allauddin Khan in 1938. In 1944, he completed his studies and began working as a composer, writing music for several of Satyajit Ray's films. He also served as a music director in All India Radio from 1949 to 1956.

In the 1960s he rose to become India's premiere musical ambassador, bringing its classical tradition to Europe and the United States through teaching, touring, and working with Western musicians like violinist Yehudi Menuhin, John Coltrane, and George Harrison.

He was a champion of fusion music and seamlessly blended the oriental and occidental styles. The sitar generated a passion among Western audiences for the rhythm and melody that reverberated in the ragas of classical Indian music.

He received India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in 1999, and won five Grammys for his work. He was also nominated for an Academy award.

Shankar continued his work with Western music in the 70s and 80s — touring, writing concert pieces for the sitar.

He served as a nominated member of Rajya Sabha from 1986 to 1992. Shankar continued to perform around the world in the 2000s, often with his daughter Anoushka, who is also a fusion music exponent.

Pandit Ravi Shankar passed away at the age of 92 on December 11, 2012, in San Diego, California.

He received his fourth Grammy award posthumously and was honoured with the Recording Academy’s lifetime achievement award in 2013.

