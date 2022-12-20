First trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries ‘Live to Lead’ out

The series ‘Live to Lead’ that looks at influential leaders throughout history is presented by the former royal couple.

Netflix has released the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest project ‘Live to Lead’. The documentary series is presented by the former royal couple, and it shares messages from the extraordinary leaders of the world. The seven-part Netflix series will release internationally on December 31. According to Prince Harry, the series is inspired by former South African President and anti-apartheid campaigner Nelson Mandela. It features climate change activist Greta Thunberg and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern among the figures speaking about “inspiring life stories”.

Besides Thunberg and Ardern, American social justice activist Bryan Stevenson, the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and South African lawyer Albie Sachs are also part of the series.

The series features the captain of the South Africa rugby union team Siya Kolisi, who is the first black player to ever hold the position, along with US social-political activist Gloria Steinem.

As per the description of the trailer, the series intends to “share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity” through the extraordinary leaders of the world who were invited to speak on the show.

“Inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, Live to Lead highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change,” the description read.

The project by the Nelson Mandela Foundation is created and directed by Geoff Blackwell. Blackwell conceived the project alongside producer Ruth Hobday when they worked on a book about Mandela in 2018. The project is executively produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Other executive producers include Ben Browning and Chanel Pysnik for Archewell and John Sloss for Cinetic.