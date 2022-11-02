First look of Vishnu Vishal’s Gatta Kusthi released; 'pleasure to see…' says Dhanush

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Dhanush wishes the actor “another grand success”. Billed to be a sports drama, Gatta Kusthi is set in a rural backdrop with Vishnu playing the role of a wrestler

The first look of Vishnu Vishal-starrer Gatta Kusthi, helmed by director Chella Ayyavu, was released on social media on Wednesday. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual film is a joint production venture of Telugu star Ravi Teja's RT Team Works and Vishnu Vishal's Vishnu Vishal Studioz. The movie, which has Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead, is set to be released in Telugu as Matti Kusthi.

Billed to be a sports drama, the film is set in a rural backdrop with Vishnu playing the role of a wrestler.

“Let's fight it out on the ground,” actor Vishnu Vishal said on Twitter while unveiling the first look of Gatta Kusthi, which he termed to be his “biggest film till date!”

Although the actor did not announce the date of its release in the theatres, he said it will hit the big screen soon.

The crew has completed the shooting for the film and post-production processes are now underway. The makers of the Gatta Kusthi plan to release the film in December, Cinema Express reported.

Reacting to the film's first look on his Twitter page, actor Dhanush said it was always a pleasure to watch Vishnu Vishal play the role of a sportsperson.

“Here is the first look of #GattaKusthi. Always a pleasure to see @TheVishnuVishal in sports films. Wish you another grand success with this film Vishnu," Dhanush tweeted.

Earlier, Vishnu Vishal played the role of a kabaddi player and cricketer in the movies 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu' (2009) and 'Jeeva' (2014). Both films were a huge success in the theatres.

Vishnu Vishal was last seen in the action thriller FIR, directed by Manu Anand. His film Mohandas is in the making.