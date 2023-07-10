First look of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan unveiled

Earlier, rumours were rife that the film would release on June 2, but last month Shah Rukh revealed that the release of the movie was postponed to September 7.

The highly anticipated trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's mega action film, Jawan, is out and fans can’t stop reacting to the high-octane scenes and the superstar’s look. The film, Jawan marks the superstar’s second action drama this year after Pathaan which broke several records at the box office. Here’s a look at the freshly dropped trailer of Jawan. The film will be released in theatres on September 7 worldwide.

“Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon…#JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” tweeted Shah Rukh.

Further, the release date of the trailer was also shared by the production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

“Set your reminder now! #JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” read the tweet.

The Atlee directorial has already generated great anticipation and excitement among Shah Rukh Khan fans. Last year, the teaser of the film was dropped in which SRK was seen in a unique look with bandages wrapped around his face.

The film marks a mega collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and South director Atlee, who is known for his blockbuster entertainers like Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri, ‘Bigil’ and Mersal.

In the film Shah Rukh Khan has also teamed up with the superstars of the south industry, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, for the first time. The actors come with their own signature styles and fans are excited to see them together on screen.

As per the updates so far, the film follows the story of a man determined to get revenge for his past.

The lead played by Shah Rukh Khan will likely face a powerful and ruthless villain in the high-octane thriller, and it is said that he meets a seasoned lady officer along the way who becomes emotionally invested in his fight.

Earlier, rumours were rife that the film would release on June 2 but last month, Shah Rukh revealed that the release of the movie was postponed to September 7.