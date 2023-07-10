First look of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan unveiled

Earlier, rumours were rife that the film would release on June 2, but last month Shah Rukh revealed that the release of the movie was postponed to September 7.

The highly anticipated trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's mega action film, Jawan, is out and fans can’t stop reacting to the high-octane scenes and the superstar’s look. The film, Jawan marks the superstar’s second action drama this year after Pathaan which broke several records at the box office. Here’s a look at the freshly dropped trailer of Jawan. The film will be released in theatres on September 7 worldwide.

“Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon…#JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” tweeted Shah Rukh.