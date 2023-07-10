CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsFirst look of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan unveiled

First look of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan unveiled

First look of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan unveiled
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 10:44:25 AM IST (Published)

Earlier, rumours were rife that the film would release on June 2, but last month Shah Rukh revealed that the release of the movie was postponed to September 7.

The highly anticipated trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's mega action film, Jawan, is out and fans can’t stop reacting to the high-octane scenes and the superstar’s look. The film, Jawan marks the superstar’s second action drama this year after Pathaan which broke several records at the box office. Here’s a look at the freshly dropped trailer of Jawan. The film will be released in theatres on September 7 worldwide.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan announced the release date of the trailer.
“Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon…#JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” tweeted Shah Rukh.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X