FIR against Gauri Khan and builders over Lucknow apartment

The complaint was filed by Kirit Jaswant Shah at Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow on February 25 against Tulsiani Builders’ chief managing director Anil Kumar Tulsiani, director Mahesh Tulsiani and its brand ambassador Gauri Khan, alleging that he was motivated to purchase a flat from the builders due to its promotion by Gauri Khan.

An FIR has been filed against Gauri Khan, a celebrity interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two top executives of a real estate firm in a property dispute, police said on Thursday.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Swati Chaudhary told PTI that a case of criminal breach of trust has been lodged at Sushant Golf City police station in which Gauri Khan is one of the accused. "The matter is being probed," Chaudhary added.

In the report, the complainant alleged that he was motivated to purchase a flat from Tulsiani Builders due to its promotion by Gauri Khan. He claimed that he bought the property from the builder at Rs 85.46 lakh in 2015, but the possession of the flat was not given to him by 2016.

After not receiving the possession of the property, the builder gave him Rs 22.70 lakh as compensation in 2017 and promised to return all the money with interest if possession could not be given within six months, but the money was not paid to him later.

The complainant further alleged in the report that his registered agreement to sell the flat was done with some other person, which he later came to know. The complainant demanded action against the trio, alleging they indulged in criminal conspiracy and usurped his money.

The FIR was registered under IPC section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker, merchant, or agent, etc., entrusted with a person's property). The matter is being probed by the police.