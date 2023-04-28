Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do win big at 68th Filmfare Awards — Check full list of winners

Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt won the award in best actor in a leading role (female) category for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva also emerged as a big winner with four awards. Read on to know the complete list of winners this year.
This year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ emerged as the biggest winner with 10 awards in major categories, including best film, best director and best actress at the 68th Filmfare Awards. Badhai Do also won big with six awards , including actor Rajkummar Rao bagging the best actor award for his performance in the movie.
Alia Bhatt won the award in best actor in a leading role (female) category for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva also emerged as a big winner with four awards.
The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 ceremony, hosted by Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul, was held last night, on April 27, at the Jio Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The star-studded event was attended by several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Kajol, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.
Here's the complete list of winners at the 2023 Filmfare Awards:
|Category
|Award
|Best Actor in A Leading Role (Female)
|Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi
|Best Director
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi
|Best Film (Critics)
|Badhaai Do
|Best Actor (Critics)
|Sanjay Mishra for ‘Vadh’
|Best Actress (Critics)
|Shared by Bhumi Pednekar (Badhaai Do) and Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
|Best Actor In A Supporting Role, Male
|Anil Kapoor for Jugjugg Jeeyo
|Best Actor In A Supporting Role, Female
|Sheeba Chaddha for ‘Badhaai Do’
|Best Music Album
|Pritam for ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’
|Best Lyrics
|Amitabh Bhattacharya for ‘Kesariya’
|Best Playback Singer, Male
|Arijit Singh for ‘Kesariya’
|Best Playback Singer Female
|Kavita Seth for ‘Rangisari’
|Best Debut Director
|Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barwal for ‘Vadh’
|Best Debut, Male
|Ankush Gedam for ‘Jhund’
|Best Debut, Female
|Andrea Kevichusa for ‘Anek’
|Best Dialogue
|Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
|Best Screenplay
|Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshvardhan Kulkarni for ‘Badhaai Do’
|Best Story
|Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for ‘Badhaai Do’
|Best Action
|Parvez Shaikh for ‘Vikram Vedha’
|Best Background Score
|Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
|Best Choreography
|Kruti Mahesh for Dholida for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
|Best Cinematography
|Sudeep Chatterjee for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
|Best Costume
|Sheetal Iqbal Sharma for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
|Best Editing
|Ninad Kanolkar for ‘An Action Hero’
|Best Production Design
|Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
|Best Sound Design
|Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’
|Best VFX
|DNEG, Redfine for ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’
|Lifetime Achievement Award
|Prem Chopra
|RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent
|Janhvi Shrimankar for ‘Dholida’
