Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do win big at 68th Filmfare Awards — Check full list of winners

Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt won the award in best actor in a leading role (female) category for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva also emerged as a big winner with four awards. Read on to know the complete list of winners this year.

This year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ emerged as the biggest winner with 10 awards in major categories, including best film, best director and best actress at the 68th Filmfare Awards. Badhai Do also won big with six awards , including actor Rajkummar Rao bagging the best actor award for his performance in the movie.

Alia Bhatt won the award in best actor in a leading role (female) category for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva also emerged as a big winner with four awards.

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 ceremony, hosted by Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul, was held last night, on April 27, at the Jio Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The star-studded event was attended by several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Kajol, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.

Here's the complete list of winners at the 2023 Filmfare Awards: