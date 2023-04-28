homeentertainment NewsGangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do win big at 68th Filmfare Awards — Check full list of winners

Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do win big at 68th Filmfare Awards — Check full list of winners

Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do win big at 68th Filmfare Awards — Check full list of winners
3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 12:58:27 PM IST (Published)

Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt won the award in best actor in a leading role (female) category for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva also emerged as a big winner with four awards. Read on to know the complete list of winners this year.

This year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ emerged as the biggest winner with 10 awards in major categories, including best film, best director and best actress at the 68th Filmfare Awards. Badhai Do also won big with six awards , including actor Rajkummar Rao bagging the best actor award for his performance in the movie.

Recommended Articles

View All
India growth — expect a rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India growth — expect a rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Alia Bhatt won the award in best actor in a leading role (female) category for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva also emerged as a big winner with four awards.
The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 ceremony, hosted by Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul, was held last night, on April 27, at the Jio Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The star-studded event was attended by several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Kajol, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra to attend Met Gala 2023: A look at other celebrities who will be present
Here's the complete list of winners at the 2023 Filmfare Awards:
CategoryAward
Best Actor in A Leading Role (Female)Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best DirectorSanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Film (Critics)Badhaai Do
Best Actor (Critics)Sanjay Mishra for ‘Vadh’
Best Actress (Critics)Shared by Bhumi Pednekar (Badhaai Do) and Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role, MaleAnil Kapoor for Jugjugg Jeeyo
Best Actor In A Supporting Role, FemaleSheeba Chaddha for ‘Badhaai Do’
Best Music AlbumPritam for ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’
Best LyricsAmitabh Bhattacharya for ‘Kesariya’
Best Playback Singer, MaleArijit Singh for ‘Kesariya’
Best Playback Singer FemaleKavita Seth for ‘Rangisari’
Best Debut DirectorJaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barwal for ‘Vadh’
Best Debut, MaleAnkush Gedam for ‘Jhund’
Best Debut, FemaleAndrea Kevichusa for ‘Anek’
Best DialoguePrakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Best ScreenplayAkshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshvardhan Kulkarni for ‘Badhaai Do’
Best StoryAkshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for ‘Badhaai Do’
Best ActionParvez Shaikh for ‘Vikram Vedha’
Best Background ScoreSanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Best ChoreographyKruti Mahesh for Dholida for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Best CinematographySudeep Chatterjee for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Best CostumeSheetal Iqbal Sharma for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Best EditingNinad Kanolkar for ‘An Action Hero’
Best Production DesignSubrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Best Sound DesignBishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’
Best VFXDNEG, Redfine for ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’
Lifetime Achievement AwardPrem Chopra
RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music TalentJanhvi Shrimankar for ‘Dholida’
Also Read: 'Better Than Baahubali 2': Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 gets thumbs up on Twitter
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Filmfare Awards