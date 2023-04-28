English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsGangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do win big at 68th Filmfare Awards — Check full list of winners

Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do win big at 68th Filmfare Awards — Check full list of winners

Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do win big at 68th Filmfare Awards — Check full list of winners
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 12:58:27 PM IST (Published)

Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt won the award in best actor in a leading role (female) category for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva also emerged as a big winner with four awards. Read on to know the complete list of winners this year.

This year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ emerged as the biggest winner with 10 awards in major categories, including best film, best director and best actress at the 68th Filmfare Awards. Badhai Do also won big with six awards , including actor Rajkummar Rao bagging the best actor award for his performance in the movie.

Recommended Articles

View All
India growth — expect a rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India growth — expect a rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Alia Bhatt won the award in best actor in a leading role (female) category for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva also emerged as a big winner with four awards.
The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 ceremony, hosted by Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul, was held last night, on April 27, at the Jio Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The star-studded event was attended by several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Kajol, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X