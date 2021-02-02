Entertainment Film industry pins hope on 2021 as theatres resume 100% occupancy Updated : February 02, 2021 04:00 PM IST On Sunday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar released a new set of SOPs to ensure smooth functioning of cinema halls and permitted 100 percent occupancy from February 1. Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are among the states that have permitted 100 percent occupancy after the Centre’s decision. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply