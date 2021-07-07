Home

    Dilip Kumar's demise: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, others offer condolences; here's who said what

    Dilip Kumar's demise: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, others offer condolences; here's who said what

    IST (Updated)
    Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday. He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am.

    Dilip Kumar's demise: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, others offer condolences; here's who said what
    Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98. Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as 'tragedy king', had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday. He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am, Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Kumar, said.
    "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," family friend Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor's Twitter handle. The Mughal-e-Azam actor had been in and out of hospitals in the last one month and the family was hoping he would get better.
    The film industry condoled his death. Here is who said what:
    Amitabh Bachchan, actor: An institution has gone.. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar'. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss.
    Akshay Kumar, actor:
    To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. Dilip Kumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti
    Ajay Devgn, actor: Shared many moments with the legend... Some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji.
    Jr NTR, actor: Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed
    Vivek Agnihotri, filmmaker: The emperor of acting. Artists never die. They just change roles. Alvida Dilip Kumar sahab.
    Esha Deol, actor: Dilip Kumar ji, we will miss you. Deepest condolences to Saira Banu ji and the family. May his soul rest in peace.
    First Published:  IST
