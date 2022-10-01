Film Heritage Foundation, PVR to organise film festival on Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini The gala event titled “Bachchan Back To The Beginning”, will be hosted from October 8 to October 11. The four-day event will cover 172 showcases in 30 screens across 22 cinema halls across India

Not-for-profit organisation Film Heritage Foundation will celebrate the 80th birthday of superstar Amitabh Bachchan with a film festival. The fest will be taken to 17 cities across the country, in partnership with leading multiplex chain PVR Cinemas.

Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his 80th birthday on October 11. The gala event titled ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’, will be hosted from October 8 to October 11. The four-day event will cover 172 showcases in 30 screens across 22 cinema halls across India.

The films will be showcased in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Surat, Baroda, Ahmedabad, Kolhapur, Kanpur, Raipur, Indore and Prayagraj, a statement by Film Heritage Foundation said.

Film Heritage Foundation has curated a collection of 11 blockbuster films featuring the megastar, including ‘Don, Kaalia, Kaala Pathar, Mili, Abhimaan, Kabhie Kabhie, Deewar, Amar Akbar Antony, Satte pe Satta, Chupke Chupke’, and ‘Namak Halaal.’

To celebrate the 80th birthday of the biggest icon of Indian cinema, FHF and @_PVRCinemas proud to present “Bachchan Back to the Beginning” - a blockbuster festival for the first time ever of 11 films of @SrBachchan from Oc8 8 - 11, 2022 in 17 cities & 22 cinemas across India. pic.twitter.com/jiiPaXuvnm — Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) September 30, 2022 According to the PVR Cinemas website, two films, ‘Satte Pe Satta’ and ‘Don’ will be screened in Mumbai on the first day of the gala event on October 8. According to the PVR Cinemas website, two films, ‘Satte Pe Satta’ and ‘Don’ will be screened in Mumbai on the first day of the gala event on October 8.

On Sunday, October 9, ‘Kaala Patthar, Satte Pe Satta, Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewar’ and ‘Namak Halaal’ will be screened across various PVR auditoriums in the city.

ALSO READ:

Fans can watch ‘Kabhie Kabhie, Chupke Chupke, Kaala Patthar, Abhimaan, Don, Kaalia’, and ‘Namak Halaal’ on October 10.

On the mega star’s birthday, October 11, PVR movie halls will screen ‘Kabhie Kabhie, Chupke Chupke, Kaala Patthar, Satte Pe Satta, Abhimaan, Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewar, Kaalia’ and ‘Namak Halaal.’

To check the schedule for their city, fans can visit the PVR Cinema website at https://www.pvrcinemas.com/

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the event and wrote that an exhibition of rare Amitabh Bachchan memorabilia will also be held at PVR, Juhu, curated by SMM Ausaja.

AMITABH BACHCHAN FILM FESTIVAL TO MARK 80TH BIRTHDAY... To mark the 80th birthday of actor #AmitabhBachchan, #FilmHeritageFoundation will organise a 4-day film festival - ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’ - in partnership with #PVRCinemas... From 8 - 11 Oct 2022 in 17 cities. pic.twitter.com/PkAYlxgC2i — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2022

Reacting to the news, Bachchan said he never expected to see films from his early career screened on the big screen again.

He said that initiative would “bring back an era that is gone, but not forgotten”.

“I hope that this is just the beginning of many festivals that will celebrate landmark films of Indian cinema back on the big screen,” the 79-year-old actor said in a statement.

As a special incentive to Big B fans, PVR is offering a movie pass at Rs 400 that can be bought online through the PVR app and website. The user can redeem the pass across all days in any of the 22 cinemas where the movies are running. According to the press release, a single movie ticket will be priced Rs 80 and above.