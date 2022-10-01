Film Heritage Foundation, PVR to organise film festival on Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday

Mini
The gala event titled “Bachchan Back To The Beginning”, will be hosted from October 8 to October 11. The four-day event will cover 172 showcases in 30 screens across 22 cinema halls across India
According to the PVR Cinemas website, two films, ‘Satte Pe Satta’ and ‘Don’ will be screened in Mumbai on the first day of the gala event on October 8.
