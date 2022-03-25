'FeveRRR': A ticket for RRR costs Rs 2100 at this theatre in Delhi 

S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has hit the theatres today, March 25. The movie, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, among others, is already sold out in many theatres in Andhra Pradesh. With the movie expected to be one of the biggest opening shows in Telugu cinema, it's perhaps not surprising that the costliest tickets for the movie are being priced at Rs 2,100.

Though perhaps surprisingly, it's in NCR that fans of Telugu cinema will have to shell out the most.

If a movie lover wishes to catch the film at PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, Gurugram, in IMAX 3D, then they'll be shelling out Rs 2,100 for the ticket, excluding other additional fees, according to online booking platform BookMyShow.

Compared to ticket prices in metros like Hyderabad and Chennai, it hardly seems like a bargain. Ticket prices in Hyderabad stand at Rs 235-470. While in Chennai, the most expensive ticket for RRR only costs about Rs 250. Though prices in Bangalore start to climb back up once again, with ticket prices in the range of Rs 700.

Other expensive tickets include Mumbai, where a recliner seat ticket at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel for the 3D version of the movie costs Rs 1,320, without the convenience fees; while in Pune a ticket for the 3D version of RRR in Telugu costs Rs 1,250 at PVR ICONL: The Pavillion.