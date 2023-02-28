Farhan Akhtar’s band FarhanLive cancels Australia Tour due to unforeseen circumstances

Farhan Akhtar's band FarhanLive has called off their Australia tour due to unforeseen circumstances, leaving fans disappointed. The actor expressed his regret in an Instagram post and hopes to perform in the country in the future.

In an announcement on Instagram, Farhan Akhtar expressed his disappointment and apologized to his fans, saying, “To my fans in Australia, due to unforeseen circumstances our band FarhanLive has had to call off our Australia Tour. We will not be able to travel to Sydney and Melbourne this coming weekend. Please believe me when I say that we share your disappointment. However, I do hope to come to your beautiful country in the near future and perform for you. With Love, Farhan."

Fans were left heartbroken by the sudden change of plans, with many expressing their disappointment and hope to see him soon. Despite the cancellation, the actor’s last gig was a hit, as he performed some of his hit tracks such as "Solitary Childhood", "Pain or Pleasure," and the popular number "Rock On" at the Vh1 Supersonic Festival on Sunday in Pune.

Farhan Akhtar is a well-known actor, singer, and director who has starred in popular films such as "Rock On!!", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", and "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag." He has directed films such as "Lakshya" and "Dil Chahta Hai."

The actor’s next project as a director is "Jee Le Zaraa," starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. He is also producing "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," a film starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav.