entertainment News

Farhan Akhtar turns 49 today: Top 5 movies of the actor-director
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 9, 2023 8:59:54 AM IST (Published)

Farhan Akhtar started his journey in Bollywood with his directorial Dil Chahta Hai and later helmed films like Lakshya, Don, and Don 2. He made his acting debut with the film Rock On in 2008

Actor, writer, producer and director Farhan Khan is a multi-talented artiste. He started his journey in Bollywood with his directorial Dil Chahta Hai and later helmed films like Lakshya, Don, and Don 2. He made his acting debut with the film Rock On in 2008. He celebrates his 49th birthday on January 9.

Here is a look at the top 5 films of Farhan Akhtar
5. Wazir
Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar, this drama mystery was praised for its great performances. The film tells the story of a grief-stricken cop and an amputee grandmaster who come together by a peculiar twist of fate and as a part of a wider conspiracy.
4. Rock On
Farhan Akhtar made his acting debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s film Rock On and he even went on to win a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance. The story of the film revolves around members of a music band called Magik, who meet years later and decide to set aside their differences for a music contest. The musical drama features some of the finest tracks to groove to.
ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan Birth anniversary: Best movies of the versatile actor
3. The Sky is Pink
The Sky is Pink tells the true story of Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim), who passed away at the age of 18 after suffering from severe combined immunodeficiency since birth. Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra played the roles of Aisha’s parents in the heart-touching film that left the audience in tears.
2. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag sees Farhan Akhtar arguably deliver the best performance of his acting career. In the biographical sports drama, he plays the role of the legendary Indian track and field sprinter, Milkha Singh. He won the Filmfare Award for best actor, among several other awards, while the film won two National Film Awards.
1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
The Zoya Akhter-directed film narrates the story of three friends, Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), Kabir (Abhay Deol) and Imran (Farhan Akhtar), who go on a road trip across Spain to live the experiences that would help them overcome their fears. Farhan Akhtar won a host of awards for the film including the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.
ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu turns 44: Top movies to watch of the horror queen
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
