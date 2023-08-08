Farhan Akhtar announces Don 3 with a cryptic video, Shah Rukh Khan’s exit confirmed

The video features a striking red beam of light forming the number 3, accompanied by a tweaked version of the franchise's memorable background music. It’s speculated that Ranveer Singh may replace SRK in the third part of the series.

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return to the director's chair for the much-anticipated Don 3 after a 12-year hiatus is making waves on the Internet. Bollywood buffs are now excited after Farhan Akhtar announced Don 3 with a cryptic video in an Instagram post.

However, Shah Rukh Khan fans are disappointed as Farhan has made it clear that the superstar is not going to be part of the third instalment of the franchise.

It’s speculated that Ranveer Singh may replace SRK in the third part of the series.

In another Instagram Post Farhan wrote, “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.”

The latest part of the Don franchise is lik ely to be released in 2025.

Farhan Akhtar also shared a cryptic video that appears to hint at the revival of the Don series. The video features a striking red beam of light forming the number 3, accompanied by a tweaked version of the franchise's memorable background music. The tagline ‘A new era begins’ further fuelled speculations about the film's direction.

However, what appears to have disappointed many is the choice of Ranveer Singh in the titular role as the rumoured replacement for SRK. Many fans are also speculative about Khan’s involvement in the new instalment as he is busy with upcoming projects, including Jawan and Dunki.

“Without sharukh don 3 is incomplete,” a user reacted on Instagram.

Another comment read , “11 saal se bhi jyada wait Kiya hai agar SRK nhi hua toh sab khatam na 11 saal se bhi jyada wait Kiya hai agar SRK nhi hua toh sab khatam na.”

“There's no need to call it Don 3 if you don't have SRK in it. If it's a new era, just effin call it a reboot. Fly on the coattails of Don & Don 2 and not even have the courtesy to value fan emotions in the right way after years of us wanting an SRK Don 3 is just disrespectful,” Tweeted another user.

“Imagine not having SRK in a Don movie,” read a comment.

Ranveer Singh's acting prowess and ability to do justice to the role have been acknowledged, but the consensus remains that the Don character is synonymous with SRK.

The ‘Don’ franchise has a rich legacy in Bollywood, with the 2006 release becoming a cult classic and paving the way for the equally successful sequel, Don 2, in 2011. Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of the enigmatic anti-hero was received well by the audiences.