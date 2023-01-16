The movie will mark the debut of Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor.

The trailer of Hansal Mehta’s next directorial venture ‘Faraaz’ dropped today. The film is based on the events of the 2016 terrorist attack at a Dhaka café. It tells the story of Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain, a 20-year-old Bangladeshi Muslim, who was among the 20 hostages killed during the 12-hour siege at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka on July 1.

He was allowed to leave as he was a Bangladeshi Muslim, but the terrorists refused to let his three friends go. Faraaz chose to stand by his friends, including an Indian and was subsequently shot dead.

The two-minute-long trailer shows a tense and dark narrative that captures the event. The movie marks the debut of Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor. Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal also will play a negative role in the film. The trailer and its closing quote resonated with many fans.

ALSO READ:

The trailer fades to black with Aditya asking what Zahan wants. Zahan’s character replies by saying Tum jaeso se apna Islam wapas chahiye (I want my Islam back from people like you).”

"Tum Jaiso se apna Islaam wapas chahiye, what a punch,” wrote one user on YouTube.

“Damn last line goose bumps impact,” said one user.

“Much needed movie for this time we are living in. Superb trailer,” added another.

“This is great!! Absolutely tremendous. You need have a heart to make this. It was a much-needed movie. A great thanks to Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha for making this. The dialogue was the perfect one, great sir great thanks to the duo,” one user commented.

Many others expressed their gratitude for the story of Faraaz Hossain being told.

“This horrible incident happened in my country,” explained one user. “This devastating incident should at least get some light. Bcz those terrorists don't represent our culture, people like Faraaz do. Thanks to Hansal Mehta Sir to be courageous enough to make a film on such a hard-hitting subject...which then shook the world as at least 30 people died in Holy Artisan attack.”

The movie is produced by T-Series and Benaras Media Works featuring an ensemble cast of Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Pallak Lalwani with seven debutants. The movie will release on February 3, 2023.

Faraaz was a student at Emory University in Atlanta, US. He had come to Bangladesh on his summer holidays and was meeting his friends Abinta Kabir, a US citizen and also a student of Emory University, and Tarishi Jain, an Indian and a student of the University of California, Berkeley, at the Holey Artisan Bakery when it was stormed by terrorists, media reports said.