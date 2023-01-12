'Full masala entertainer': Fans give thumbs up to Kartik Aryan’s ‘Shehzada’ trailer

Days after Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon revealed that their film Shehzada’s shoot was complete, the makers have released the trailer of the film.
Massy Hit : Kartik Aaryan Starrer Shehzada Trailer Hits Out Of The Park, Seems Like Another Success On The Cards!#KartikAaryan #Shehzada #KritiSanon #AlluArjun @TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon @ipritamofficial @TSeries @KartikAaryanFan @KritiSanonZone https://t.co/rCjXTZYNHh— Cinematics (@cinematics_off) January 12, 2023
Loved the trailer 😭🧿❤️It has a different flare in it 😂@TheAaryanKartik you killed it my boi!!#KartikAaryan | #Shehzada— Mannat👑 (@Mannat56512739) January 12, 2023
Love This Trailer Krits 🙌🏽💥Wow enjoyed 3 min treat ✨loved the fact That only the Story line s same !The Screen Play n Everything is so different from original 💯&That itself is a Treat 🤌🏽✨🙌🏽Am so happy 😀💃🏽#Shehzada Trailer Rocks #KritiSanon #KartikAaryan #RohitDhawan 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HrHEc6ycqu— Jayshree (@JaySO_9) January 12, 2023
OMGGG what a trailer!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥total mind-blowing... full masala entertainer...there are going to be lots of whistles & entertainment in this one!!! @TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon @TSeries #Shehzada #ShehzadaAaRahaHai #ShehzadaTrailer #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/zfx1WLkUFP— 𝓟𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮 (@IamPrince167) January 12, 2023
KARTIK AARYAN: ‘SHEHZADA’ TRAILER OUT NOW… #KartikAaryan’s first-ever out-and-out mass entertainer… #Shehzada could be a game changer for him… Here’s #ShehzadaTrailer: https://t.co/0LXQgDl0VUIn *cinemas* 10 Feb 2023 #ValentinesDay.— Tushar Jadhav (@TJadhav9) January 12, 2023