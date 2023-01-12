English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment News

'Full masala entertainer': Fans give thumbs up to Kartik Aryan’s ‘Shehzada’ trailer

'Full masala entertainer': Fans give thumbs up to Kartik Aryan’s ‘Shehzada’ trailer

'Full masala entertainer': Fans give thumbs up to Kartik Aryan’s ‘Shehzada’ trailer
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 12, 2023 3:59:00 PM IST (Published)

Days after Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon revealed that their film Shehzada’s shoot was complete, the makers have released the trailer of the film.

The trailer of the film Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan dropped today. The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. Kartik plays an action hero in the Hindi version, which releases on February 10.

Recommended Articles

View All
Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?

Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call

Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call

IST2 Min(s) Read

Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained

Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained

IST3 Min(s) Read


Shehzada also has Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles.
The trailer starts with an action sequence where Kartik can be seen fighting the baddies. The trailer then introduces the other characters, including Kriti Sanon as Kartik’s love interest.
Fans praised Kartik’s performance and the film’s look.
ALSO READ:
Meet MM Keeravani - The man who won the Golden Globe for ‘Naatu Naatu’
One user wrote Massy Hit: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Shehzada Trailer Hits Out Of The Park, Seems Like Another Success On The Cards!.
 
 
Another user added that Kartik’s film stands out from the original and it has a different flair in it.
One user mentioned that only the story of the original film has been kept intact in the remake but the screenplay and other elements are totally different.
Several fans appreciated the massy style of the film and called it a full masala entertainer.
One fan noted that it is the first out-and-out mass action film of Kartik and it looks like a game changer for him.
ALSO READ: In Pics | Steven Spielberg to Naatu Naatu fame M.M. Keeravani – Golden Globe 2023 winners and their victory pose
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bollywoodbollywood actorbollywood filmKriti Sanontrailers

Previous Article

Actor Anushka Sharma moves Bombay HC against sales tax demands

Next Article

Ferruccio Lamborghini's biopic to be released on Lionsgate Play in India

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X