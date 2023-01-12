'Full masala entertainer': Fans give thumbs up to Kartik Aryan’s ‘Shehzada’ trailer

Days after Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon revealed that their film Shehzada’s shoot was complete, the makers have released the trailer of the film.

The trailer of the film Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan dropped today. The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. Kartik plays an action hero in the Hindi version, which releases on February 10.

Shehzada also has Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles.

The trailer starts with an action sequence where Kartik can be seen fighting the baddies. The trailer then introduces the other characters, including Kriti Sanon as Kartik’s love interest.

Fans praised Kartik’s performance and the film’s look.

One user wrote Massy Hit: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Shehzada Trailer Hits Out Of The Park, Seems Like Another Success On The Cards!.

Another user added that Kartik’s film stands out from the original and it has a different flair in it.

Loved the trailer 😭🧿❤️It has a different flare in it 😂@TheAaryanKartik you killed it my boi!!#KartikAaryan | #Shehzada — Mannat👑 (@Mannat56512739) January 12, 2023

One user mentioned that only the story of the original film has been kept intact in the remake but the screenplay and other elements are totally different.

Love This Trailer Krits 🙌🏽💥Wow enjoyed 3 min treat ✨loved the fact That only the Story line s same !The Screen Play n Everything is so different from original 💯&That itself is a Treat 🤌🏽✨🙌🏽Am so happy 😀💃🏽#Shehzada Trailer Rocks #KritiSanon #KartikAaryan #RohitDhawan 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HrHEc6ycqu — Jayshree (@JaySO_9) January 12, 2023

Several fans appreciated the massy style of the film and called it a full masala entertainer.

One fan noted that it is the first out-and-out mass action film of Kartik and it looks like a game changer for him.