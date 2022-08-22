Faisal Farooqui on his new Dilip Kumar memoir: I wanted people to know the man behind the legend

By Sneha Bengani

Mini In this exclusive interview, debutant author Faisal Farooqui discusses his new book ‘In the Shadow of a Legend: Dilip Kumar’, his profound devotion towards the superstar, his love for Mumbai, how his memoir is different from everything that has been written about the actor so far, and why we must continue to celebrate Dilip Sahab and his lessons.

Faisal Farooqui’s debut book ‘In the Shadow of a Legend: Dilip Kumar’ will remind you of Mitch Albom’s celebrated classic ‘Tuesdays with Morrie.’ Dilip Saheb was like a father figure to Farooqui, who packs in 187 pages the many life lessons he learned from the man, widely considered one of the finest Indian actors of all time.

Unlike any other book on Dilip Kumar, this memoir shows him through Farooqui’s eyes, as he saw him during the countless hours he spent with him over 30 years. It has invaluable advice for actors and other people as Farooqui gleaned from him. But more than anything else, the free-wheeling conversations between the two men reveal the many fascinating aspects of Dilip Sahab’s multifaceted personality. Son of a fruit trader, he experienced the horrors of the Indo-Pak partition as a child. He was a cook in his early career who grew up to become a voracious reader, a sports enthusiast, and an actor extraordinaire who loved to talk to people and say “milte rehna.”

In the current polarizing times, when everything is thrusting us deeper into our divided individual worlds, Farooqui’s book lets you go beyond by giving a sneak peek into the heart and mind of the biggest superstar of yore and his lifeworld that is getting increasingly villainized and marginalized.

In this exclusive interview, Farooqui discusses the memoir, his profound devotion towards Dilip Kumar, his love for Mumbai, how his book is different from everything that has been written about the actor so far, and why we must continue to celebrate him and his lessons.

What drove you to pursue this project?

I met Dilip Sahab over three decades ago and each day and every hour that I spent with him was a revelation. We talked about almost everything under the sun. To the world, he was a star but to me, he was an inspiration. Every conversation and interaction with him was life-changing and taught me something. I wanted to share this with the world – the man behind the legend called Dilip Kumar.

Besides a handful of names from the film industry, you don’t bring up Hindi cinema too much in the book. Was it a conscious choice?

This is my memoir about the legend who influenced many generations of film actors and in almost every chapter the incidents and memories recalled are sketches about either the Hindi films he acted in or about the Hindi film personalities he worked with. So, it encapsulates Hindi cinema as its genetic code. I do share anecdotes from his film shoots and much more. I’ve also talked about producers, actors, and directors who were the bedrock of Indian cinema in its early years.

My idea behind writing this book was to share another side of Dilip Kumar, the one that his fans didn’t know, the man behind the star, what his approach to life was, his thoughts and beliefs, and how he inspired those around him, including myself. I used my conversations with him over the years to share this side of the legend. His films, performances, and stature as an actor and star have been discussed ad nauseam. I wanted to highlight another aspect of the man that I was privy to.

In the book, you mention that your brother Asif shared a closer relationship with Dilip Kumar than you did. Don’t you think this book would have been richer if he co-wrote it with you or if you’d included their relationship too in as much detail?

Asif Bhai and I had a very different relationship with Dilip Sahab. He was a father figure to Asif Bhai and they shared a very special bond. I did ask Asif if he would consider co-writing the book with me, but he felt it would be too emotional a journey. I did not talk about their relationship in detail as the book was based on my conversations with him, how he inspired me, and the lessons he taught me. Asif did contribute a chapter in Dilip Kumar’s autobiography The Substance and the Shadow, which has been loved by millions across the world. So I tried to sail freely the way I experienced the legend myself.

The book has very strict boundaries about what it chooses to tell about Dilip Kumar. Did you not consider collecting more information about his personal life through other sources to make it a more wholesome, comprehensive read?

It was always meant to be a personal tribute to a man we all love, someone who inspired me through his actions, thoughts, and personality. Of course, if I get an opportunity, I would love to write about his beloved wife Saira Baji, that may be an equally interesting journey because she once told me that she has trunks full of letters, rare pictures, and some notes with her that illustrate what a great romantic person he was. I have touched upon this aspect as well in this book.

Your conversations with Dilip Saheb are not in the QnA format, nor are they styled like the Socratic dialogues. How did you arrive at the final format?

Every storyteller has their own way of narrating any interesting story. So I tried to be as original as I could without copying any format. Our conversations flowed from one thing to the next and I wanted to retain that. Dilip Sahab was several decades older than I was and to him and Saira Banu, I was always a child and a member of the family. There are trusts that you cannot breach. I wanted this to be presented in a free-flowing manner just like the conversations took place – there was no agenda, no though-out questionnaire. Just two people shooting the breeze about anything that came to mind. The final format of the book was a recall of many of these conversations.

In describing the talks of an actor who worked in the Hindi film industry, the book reminisces about the city beautifully. How has your relationship with Mumbai evolved over the years?

Mumbai is my city – the city of my birth. It is enchanting, challenging, and just soaks you in. There’s something special about it. I was raised in Bandra and have spent considerable time here. Bandra is and will always have a special place in my heart, it has always captivated me, and I wanted to talk about that. You can’t get Mumbai’s people, energy, and buzz in any other city around the world. This city keeps me charged and going.

What is the one lesson that you have learned from Dilip Kumar and would want to pass on to the reader?

The biggest takeaway from this book is to not give up and be open to opportunities that come your way. Just keep doing good karma without harboring any bias. Dilip Kumar’s life is a testament of how an ordinary person with no prior experience can rise to be the best in their field through sheer hard work and focus. He was almost childlike in his approach to anything new. I want to pass on this learning to the readers. We are never too old to learn.

Since the book does not delve into Hindi cinema or Dilip Kumar’s presence in it in great detail, who is your intended audience for it?

His films and Hindi cinema have been discussed in so many books. This may not be the book for those interested in only that. It’s more for those wanting to know about Dilip Kumar’s lesser-known quirks or looking to be inspired and see how a legend can provide life lessons through his interactions with you. They could find something of lasting interest. I wanted to remain refreshingly entertaining yet factual.

The book contains Dilip Kumar’s advice for budding actors. What importance do you think his purist ways of engaging with films hold today in the age of self-aggrandizement?

Sahab was the very antithesis of a brand. He never believed in commodifying himself. And in his reclusiveness lay his tremendous appeal. He remained relevant and someone to aspire to for over 70 years. That says something about the way he conducted himself. He was a living lesson in conducting oneself with dignity. If you are good at your work, you don’t need to promote yourself like many of us do.

You say that the book throws light on Dilip Kumar’s person, a subject that’s not been given due importance in the other works written on him, including his autobiography. Are there any other ways through which you intend to continue to celebrate the actor and your relationship with him?

One book cannot do justice to Dilip Kumar’s life. There will be aspects that will remain unwritten or unsaid. What I have tried to share through my book is based on my experiences as someone who was very close to him personally. Regarding other art forms, this year marks Dilip Sahab’s birth centenary and we certainly should think of doing something to continue celebrating him.

You are a tech entrepreneur with no background in writing. Do you see yourself as a writer? Are there more writing projects in the pipeline?

I never wanted to write a book. Had it not been for Dilip Sahab and my urge to share the lessons that he subtly taught me, I would never have put pen to paper. I wanted people to know about the principles that he lived by, his generous nature, and his spirit of always helping others. I wanted others to be as impacted by this wonderful person as I was. I am waiting to see what readers think about the book. If they like my writing, I may consider writing more.