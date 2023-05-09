The strike is going to have a major impact on the entertainment industry which has already been under pressure from Wall Street to make streaming services profitable. This is also the first writer strike in 15 years; the last WGA strike, which lasted 100 days in 2007 and 2008, is thought to have pushed California into a recession and cost the state's economy some $2.1 billion.

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood are being overshadowed by a storm of discontent as writers take to the streets in protest. The cause of their anger? Low wages and the threat of artificial intelligence in the storytelling process. This strike has left a gaping hole in the entertainment industry, with many shows hanging in limbo.

The 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America stepped out of their writer rooms and stood in protest outside Amazon, Netflix, Paramount and Warner Brothers studios on Tuesday last week.

The strike has exposed the underbelly of the entertainment industry, revealing the harsh realities faced by those who craft the stories that captivate us

Why are the writers protesting?

“Fists up, pens down, LA is a union town!” the writers outside Amazon Studios chanted on Tuesday, reported the Guardian as they started the strike after six weeks of negotiation with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

“Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal — and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains — the studios’ responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing,” the negotiating committee wrote to membership in a letter.

At the heart of the issue is a demand for a fair share of profits in the digital age, as well as the growing concern over the use of artificial intelligence in the storytelling process.

For many writers, the fight for fair compensation has been a long and arduous one. Despite the enormous profits generated by the entertainment industry, writers often find themselves struggling to make ends meet. With the rise of streaming services and digital platforms, the industry has undergone a massive transformation in recent years, but writers feel they have been left behind.

In part because of the shorter seasons and lower residual payouts, writers claim that the surge in streaming TV has negatively impacted their financial situation. They want improvements to industry practices that they claim to make them work harder for less money, as well as salary raises.

According to WGA figures, half of TV series writers now earn minimum wage, this statistic was one-third in 2013–14. Over the past ten years, the higher writer/producer level scribes' median compensation has decreased by 4 percent.

According to trade publication Variety, the minimum pay for a staff writer for a television show during the 2019–2020 season was $4,546 (about Rs. 3.71 lakh). They work an average of 20 weeks on a streaming show for $90,920 (Rs 74.33 lakh), or an average of 29 weeks on a network show for $131,834 (Rs 1,07 crore) annually. The amount is $6,967 (Rs 5.69 lakh) each week for a writer-producer.

While writer pay has decreased, the entertainment business has awarded executives extravagant incomes while declaring billions in profits. The WGA estimates that from 2017 through 2021, industry revenues will range from $28 billion to $30 billion annually, up from $5 billion in 2000.

Artificial intelligence is also a growing concern for the industry. The WGA wants protections to stop studios from generating new scripts using AI from previously written scripts. Additionally, writers want to make sure they are not required to revise AI-generated script draughts.

The growing concerns come from the increasing use of tools like ChatGPT in the entertainment industry. Remember when Greg Brockman, the president and co-founder of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, turned to “Game of Thrones.” while explaining the potential of AI?

Imagine, he asked, if AI could be used to change the climax of that not-so-popular finale. You might even put yourself in the show. “That is what entertainment will look like,” said Brockman. In just a few months in bits and pieces, AI has already done that and the whole process of tools like ChatGPT is still in its initial phase.

This is what writers are worried about. Screenwriters claim that AI chatbots may be used to generate a rough first draft with a few brief instructions ("a heist movie set in Beijing"). To finish it off, writers would subsequently be employed at a reduced wage.

“We’re not totally against AI. There are ways it can be useful. But too many people are using it against us and using it to create mediocrity. They’re also in violation of copyright. They’re also plagiarising,” said says Michael Winship, president of the WGA East and a news and documentary writer as reported by Fortune.

Additionally, this strike is going to have a major impact on the entertainment industry which has already been under pressure from Wall Street to make streaming services profitable. This is also the first writer strike in 15 years; the last WGA strike, which lasted 100 days in 2007 and 2008, is thought to have pushed California into a recession and cost the state's economy some $2.1 billion.

How does the strike affect you as a user?

The effects of the strike have already started manifesting. Some of your favourite late-night shows are running repeat episodes and others now lack the humour and wit. Impacted by it late-night hosts like Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert, both of whom are members of the WGA, have voiced their support for the striking writers.

Notably, the last time there was a writers' strike, for instance, shows like The Office and Scrubs had to cut their seasons short.

Most of the shows are closing up their seasons when this strike starts in early May; the season finale of Law & Order, for instance, airs in that month. In order to minimise disruption, screenplays for shows that were about to wrap up their seasons as well as scripts for a prospective fall launch were hurriedly completed before the strike.

Reruns are projected to take the role of network programmes like Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC, and Late Night With Seth Meyers.

As the Hollywood writers' strike enters its second week, the latest series to be forced to halt production include a Game of Thrones spin-off and Netflix's Stranger Things.

The 2024 release of Marvel's Blade and the Apple TV+ series Severance both had to wind up early as the walkout started to affect Hollywood projects. Cobra Kai’s season six is also in limbo.

