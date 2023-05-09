The strike is going to have a major impact on the entertainment industry which has already been under pressure from Wall Street to make streaming services profitable. This is also the first writer strike in 15 years; the last WGA strike, which lasted 100 days in 2007 and 2008, is thought to have pushed California into a recession and cost the state's economy some $2.1 billion.

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood are being overshadowed by a storm of discontent as writers take to the streets in protest. The cause of their anger? Low wages and the threat of artificial intelligence in the storytelling process. This strike has left a gaping hole in the entertainment industry, with many shows hanging in limbo.

The 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America stepped out of their writer rooms and stood in protest outside Amazon, Netflix, Paramount and Warner Brothers studios on Tuesday last week.

The strike has exposed the underbelly of the entertainment industry, revealing the harsh realities faced by those who craft the stories that captivate us