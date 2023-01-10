Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

Getting on the Oscar shortlist means that the entry is one step away from making it to the final nominations for the award which will be held on March 12, 2023. The last shortlist announced by the Academy Awards was on December 22 when it put this out for 10 categories.

News that Kashmir Files has been shortlisted for the upcoming Academy Awards has been doing the rounds today, Jan 10. However, technically there is a difference between being shortlisted for the Oscars versus making it to the elimination list.

Being shortlisted means that the entry is one step away from making it to the final nominations for the award which will be held on March 12, 2023. The last shortlist announced by the Academy Awards was on December 22 when it put this out for 10 categories.

So, what happened today?

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files claimed on Twitter that the film had been shortlisted for the Oscars.

He also went on to tweet that Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and Anupam Kher are all shortlisted for the best actor categories.

Is this a valid claim?

At a cursory glance, yes. The Kashmir Files is one of the 301 feature films on the reminder/first/eligibility list of The Academy Awards 2023. But TKF is not one of the five films from India. A dozen of Indian language films (feature & documentary) have made it to the list.

Meanwhile, Chhello Show (India's official entry to the Oscars), RRR, Kantara, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Vikrant Rona and a host of other Indian language feature films are a part of the list. Last year, the reminder list accommodated 276 feature films, 90 fewer than 366 in 2021.

What exactly is the first list?

It is a list of feature films which are eligible to be considered for the Best Picture Award, including the performers who are eligible for nomination in the acting categories.

Agnihotri’s claim that Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar have been shortlisted is misleading. They are only eligible for nomination. As is R Madhavan and Shah Rukh Khan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, or Kiccha Sudeep for Vikrant Rona, or Rishabh Shetty for Kantara.

Merely featuring on the list is not equivalent to a shortlist or a nomination.

Which feature films normally make it to the first list?

As per the Academy Awards eligibility norms, a feature film has to fulfil a wide number of technical, commercial & box office requirements. These include:

A running time of at least 40 minutes

Conformity to prescribed audio and video standards

Paid screening in a picture theatre in one of the six qualifying US metro areas

Release within the deadline specified

Norms wrt public exhibition.

However, qualitative analysis of a film, box office collections, and audience reactions is not a precursor for making it to the first list. Any film which makes a submission and ticks the parameters can be in Agnihotri’s words ‘shortlisted’, regardless of the feedback from critics, public perception or box office history.

What about the actor(s) whose names are mentioned?

This is also procedural. As per the Academy Award rules, the reminder list will feature up to ten actresses and up to ten actors for each eligible motion picture. All active members of the Actors Branch shall vote in the order of their preference for not more than five acting achievements in each category.

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

What about the euphoria?

A mention on the reminder list is in no way an indication of a film is well poised to make it to the Oscar Nomination list. It is merely a validation that The Kashmir Files’ entry form has been duly verified and accepted.

(Edited by : Abhishek Jha )