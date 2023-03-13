Everything Everywhere All At Once wins big at 95th Academy Awards: Here's How celebrities react

The film dominated the Oscars by winning 7 awards in total including Best Director, Best Actress and Best Picture.
Absurdist superhero comic-drama, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated the Oscars award ceremony, winning seven awards, including best picture, best director, best actress, best editing, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best original screenplay.
Recommended ArticlesView All
SVB Fiasco — Lessons for the Indian investors in a CA's perspective
Mar 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran
Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?
Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return?
Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The film emerged the winner, beating contenders like Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, Cate Blanchett-starring Tár, and German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front. It won 7 awards out of the total 11 nominations.
The director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known as “the Daniels”, won the Oscar for best director for Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar for the best actress.
Several celebrities, including many Bollywood stars, took to social media to congratulate the film on its success.
Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a special Instagram story to congratulate actress Michelle Yeoh on her win. Bipasha Basu and Anushka Sharma also shared the glimpses of Yeoh’s win and congratulated her through Instagram stories.
American Comedian Ken Jeong wrote, “My emotions. Can’t stop crying. We all bow down to you, Queen.
Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri also congratulated Ke Huy Quan on his win.
Former President and Director-Counsel of LDF (NAACP Legal Defense Fund), shared a congratulatory message with a photo of Halle Berry and Michelle Yeoh.
The film also has a huge fan base which reacted with great excitement to the big win for the film.
One fan wrote, “Congratulations on winning almost everything everywhere all tonight at once.”