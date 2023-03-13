Everything Everywhere All At Once wins big at 95th Academy Awards: Here's How celebrities react

The film dominated the Oscars by winning 7 awards in total including Best Director, Best Actress and Best Picture.

Absurdist superhero comic-drama, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated the Oscars award ceremony, winning seven awards, including best picture, best director, best actress, best editing, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best original screenplay.

The film emerged the winner, beating contenders like Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, Cate Blanchett-starring Tár, and German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front. It won 7 awards out of the total 11 nominations.

The director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known as “the Daniels”, won the Oscar for best director for Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar for the best actress.

Several celebrities, including many Bollywood stars, took to social media to congratulate the film on its success.

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a special Instagram story to congratulate actress Michelle Yeoh on her win. Bipasha Basu and Anushka Sharma also shared the glimpses of Yeoh’s win and congratulated her through Instagram stories.

American Comedian Ken Jeong wrote, “My emotions. Can’t stop crying. We all bow down to you, Queen.

Felt the history in that hug between Halle Berry and Michelle Yeoh. First Black actress to win Best Actress Academy Award presents award to first Asian Best actress winner. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/a3Yhe6qLAH — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) March 13, 2023

Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri also congratulated Ke Huy Quan on his win.

Former President and Director-Counsel of LDF (NAACP Legal Defense Fund), shared a congratulatory message with a photo of Halle Berry and Michelle Yeoh.

The film also has a huge fan base which reacted with great excitement to the big win for the film.

Congratulationsss Michelle Yeoh and my fav movie of last year, Everything Everywhere All At Once for the Oscars — Afif Jafre (@afifjafre) March 13, 2023

One fan wrote, “Congratulations on winning almost everything everywhere all tonight at once.”