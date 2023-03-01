Everything Everywhere All At Once to RRR: Where to watch Oscar nominated movies in Delhi

From ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ to ‘RRR’ many Oscar nominated movies are still being screened at theatres and multiplexes in Delhi NCR, here is the list of movies that you can still catch in theatres in Delhi.
The 95th Academy Awards or the Oscars are less than two weeks away. The year’s biggest film award show will see winners chosen across 24 different categories that highlight the best of the best of the world cinema. If you also want to catch up on the Oscar hype then you can watch the Oscar-nominated movies that are still running in movie theatres.
Recommended ArticlesView All
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | Here is what this agenda building session to prioritise for an aspiring global south
Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will
Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale
Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world
Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
From ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ to ‘RRR’, here are the Oscar nominated movies that you can still catch in theatres in Delhi.
Elvis
Where to watch: Cinepolis, Pacific NSP2, Pitampura, Delhi
Nominations: Actor In A Leading Role, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Picture, Production Design, Sound
Avatar: The Way of Water
Where to watch: INOX: Nehru Place, PVR: Logix, Noida, PVR: Anupam Saket, Delhi, PVR: Vegas Dwarka, INOX: Omaxe Connaught Place Mall, Greater Noida. PVR: Gaur City, Greater Noida, MovieMax: Gulshan Noida, PVR: Select City Walk, Delhi, Cinepolis: Pacific NSP2, Delhi, PVR Promenade: Vasant Kunj, PVR: Vegas Dwarka, Cinepolis: Airia Mall, Sohna Road, Gurgaon, INOX: World Mark, Gurugram, PVR Logix, Noida
Nominations: Best Picture, Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects
RRR
Where to watch: PVR: Shalimar Bagh, INOX: Patel Nagar, Cinepolis: Airia Mall, Sohna Road, Gurgaon, Gurugram: PVR Director`s Cut, Ambience Mall, PVR: MGF, Gurgaon, PVR: Gaur City, Greater Noida, Cinepolis: Modi Mall (Formerly Spice Mall), PVR: Logix, Noida, PVR: Pacific, Subhash Nagar, Delhi, PVR: Opulent, Ghaziabad, Cinepolis: DLF Avenue, Saket, INOX: Crown Interiorz Mall, Delhi Mathura Road, Cinepolis: Pacific NSP2, Delhi, PVR: Select City Walk, Delhi, PVR Promenade: Vasant Kunj, INOX Sapphire 90 Mall: Gurugram, PVR: Mahagun, Ghaziabad
Nomination: Music (Original Song)
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Where to Watch: PVR: Vegas Dwarka, Cinepolis: Airia Mall, Sohna Road, Gurgaon, PVR: Ambience, Gurgaon, PVR: Logix, Noida, PVR: Vegas Dwarka, Cinepolis: DLF Avenue, Saket, PVR: Vegas Dwarka, PVR: Logix, Noida
Nominations: Animated Feature Film
The Fabelmans
Where to Watch: PVR: Ambience Gold, Gurgaon, PVR: Ambience, Gurgaon, INOX: Nehru Place. PVR: Pacific, Subhash Nagar, Delhi, PVR: Select City Walk (Gold), Delhi
Nominations: Actor In A Supporting Role, Actress In A Leading Role, Directing, Music (Original Score), Best Picture, Production Design, Writing (Original Screenplay)
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Where to Watch: INOX: World Mark, Gurugram, PVR: Sangam, Delhi, Cinepolis: DLF Avenue, Saket, PVR: Select City Walk, Delhi, Cinepolis: Airia Mall, Sohna Road, Gurgaon
Nominations: Actor In A Supporting Role, Actress In A Leading Role, Actress In A Supporting Role, Costume Design, Directing, Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Best Picture, Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Whale
Where to Watch: PVR: Pacific, Subhash Nagar, Delhi, PVR: Vegas Dwarka, PVR: Select City Walk (Gold), Delhi, PVR: Ambience Gold, Gurgaon, PVR: Ambience, Gurgaon
Nominations: Actor In A Leading Role, Actress In A Supporting Role, Makeup And Hairstyling
Top Gun: Maverick
Where to Watch: PVR: Select City Walk, Delhi, Cinepolis: Modi Mall (Formerly Spice Mall), PVR: Sangam, Delhi
Nominations: Film Editing, Music (Original Song), Best Picture, Sound, Visual Effects, Writing (Adapted Screenplay)c
The Batman
Where to Watch: Cinepolis: Modi Mall (Formerly Spice Mall)
Nominations: Makeup And Hairstyling, Sound, Visual Effects
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Where to Watch: Cinepolis: Airia Mall, Sohna Road, Gurgaon
Nominations: Visual Effects, Actress In A Supporting Role, Costume Design, Makeup And Hairstyling, Music (Original Song)
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!