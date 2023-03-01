Everything Everywhere All At Once to RRR: Where to watch Oscar nominated movies in Delhi

From ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ to ‘RRR’ many Oscar nominated movies are still being screened at theatres and multiplexes in Delhi NCR, here is the list of movies that you can still catch in theatres in Delhi.

The 95th Academy Awards or the Oscars are less than two weeks away. The year’s biggest film award show will see winners chosen across 24 different categories that highlight the best of the best of the world cinema. If you also want to catch up on the Oscar hype then you can watch the Oscar-nominated movies that are still running in movie theatres.

From ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ to ‘RRR’, here are the Oscar nominated movies that you can still catch in theatres in Delhi.

Elvis

Where to watch: Cinepolis, Pacific NSP2, Pitampura, Delhi

Nominations: Actor In A Leading Role, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Picture, Production Design, Sound

Avatar: The Way of Water

Where to watch: INOX: Nehru Place, PVR: Logix, Noida, PVR: Anupam Saket, Delhi, PVR: Vegas Dwarka, INOX: Omaxe Connaught Place Mall, Greater Noida. PVR: Gaur City, Greater Noida, MovieMax: Gulshan Noida, PVR: Select City Walk, Delhi, Cinepolis: Pacific NSP2, Delhi, PVR Promenade: Vasant Kunj, PVR: Vegas Dwarka, Cinepolis: Airia Mall, Sohna Road, Gurgaon, INOX: World Mark, Gurugram, PVR Logix, Noida

Nominations: Best Picture, Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects

RRR

Where to watch: PVR: Shalimar Bagh, INOX: Patel Nagar, Cinepolis: Airia Mall, Sohna Road, Gurgaon, Gurugram: PVR Director`s Cut, Ambience Mall, PVR: MGF, Gurgaon, PVR: Gaur City, Greater Noida, Cinepolis: Modi Mall (Formerly Spice Mall), PVR: Logix, Noida, PVR: Pacific, Subhash Nagar, Delhi, PVR: Opulent, Ghaziabad, Cinepolis: DLF Avenue, Saket, INOX: Crown Interiorz Mall, Delhi Mathura Road, Cinepolis: Pacific NSP2, Delhi, PVR: Select City Walk, Delhi, PVR Promenade: Vasant Kunj, INOX Sapphire 90 Mall: Gurugram, PVR: Mahagun, Ghaziabad

Nomination: Music (Original Song)

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Where to Watch: PVR: Vegas Dwarka, Cinepolis: Airia Mall, Sohna Road, Gurgaon, PVR: Ambience, Gurgaon, PVR: Logix, Noida, PVR: Vegas Dwarka, Cinepolis: DLF Avenue, Saket, PVR: Vegas Dwarka, PVR: Logix, Noida

Nominations: Animated Feature Film

The Fabelmans

Where to Watch: PVR: Ambience Gold, Gurgaon, PVR: Ambience, Gurgaon, INOX: Nehru Place. PVR: Pacific, Subhash Nagar, Delhi, PVR: Select City Walk (Gold), Delhi

Nominations: Actor In A Supporting Role, Actress In A Leading Role, Directing, Music (Original Score), Best Picture, Production Design, Writing (Original Screenplay)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Where to Watch: INOX: World Mark, Gurugram, PVR: Sangam, Delhi, Cinepolis: DLF Avenue, Saket, PVR: Select City Walk, Delhi, Cinepolis: Airia Mall, Sohna Road, Gurgaon

Nominations: Actor In A Supporting Role, Actress In A Leading Role, Actress In A Supporting Role, Costume Design, Directing, Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Best Picture, Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Whale

Where to Watch: PVR: Pacific, Subhash Nagar, Delhi, PVR: Vegas Dwarka, PVR: Select City Walk (Gold), Delhi, PVR: Ambience Gold, Gurgaon, PVR: Ambience, Gurgaon

Nominations: Actor In A Leading Role, Actress In A Supporting Role, Makeup And Hairstyling

Top Gun: Maverick

Where to Watch: PVR: Select City Walk, Delhi, Cinepolis: Modi Mall (Formerly Spice Mall), PVR: Sangam, Delhi

Nominations: Film Editing, Music (Original Song), Best Picture, Sound, Visual Effects, Writing (Adapted Screenplay)c

The Batman

Where to Watch: Cinepolis: Modi Mall (Formerly Spice Mall)

Nominations: Makeup And Hairstyling, Sound, Visual Effects

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Where to Watch: Cinepolis: Airia Mall, Sohna Road, Gurgaon

Nominations: Visual Effects, Actress In A Supporting Role, Costume Design, Makeup And Hairstyling, Music (Original Song)