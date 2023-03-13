Everything Everywhere All At Once dominates the Oscars 2023; Here is where to watch it in India

The critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All At Once, which was nominated in 11 categories, bagged 7 awards at the 95th Academy Awards.

Surreal superhero comedy-drama, Everything Everywhere All At Once won the Best Picture award at the 95th Academy Awards, winning a total of seven awards. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert-directed the racially diverse film that dominated the ceremony with a field-leading 11 nominations.

It won in several of the top categories including Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay and more.

The film stars actors like Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Wong, and Jamie Lee Curtis in the lead roles. It follows the story of Yeoh's character who attempts to save the multiverse from its greatest threat with the help of her alternative versions of herself from parallel universes.

Where to watch ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ in India?

While Everything Everywhere All At Once was released earlier in March 2022 in the United States, it took a few more months for the film to reach Indian theatres as it was released in September 2022.

Everything Everywhere All At Once became available on BookMyShow Stream for Indian audiences in January.

Currently, the film is streaming on the SonyLiv OTT platform.

Oscar wins

Everything Everywhere All At Once was nominated in 11 categories at Oscars 2023 out of which it won the awards for best picture, best actress in a leading role for Michelle Yeoh, best actress in a supporting role for both Jamie Lee Curtis, best actor in a supporting role for Ke Huy Quan, best director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, best costume design, best film editing, best original score and best original screenplay.