'End of an incredible era': Twitter reacts to Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3 trailer

Marvel has released the trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and it is an emotional rollercoaster for fans. Featuring all the lead characters and a soaring soundtrack (Spacehog track), the trailer sets the tone for the final instalment of the franchise. The film will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

The trailer features Gamora, played by Zoe Saldaña, Peter Quill played by Chris Pratt along with other characters. In the beginning of the trailer, Peter says, "But no matter what happens next, the galaxy still needs its Guardians," declaring their return. The trailer also shares glimpses of Rocket's origin and his love interest while hinting at the end of an era for the fans. Many fans are especially worried about the fate of beloved Rocket Raccoon.

The Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3 will mark the end of the trilogy and fans are super excited about it. The trailer shows the squad’s signature comic style while revealing the most emotional and painful moments at the same time. The emotions look so real that people are just not ready to experience them.

Here's a look at how fans reacted to the trailer:

In the trailer Rocket has a monologue hinting about something very bad as he talks about "flying away together" into "the forever". Rocket is one of the most popular and loved characters from the MCU and he holds a special place in the fans’ hearts who are just not ready to let him go.

Some users tried to look at the positives too, as one user pointed out that Rocket might meet an old friend from his experimentation days, so his story will (hopefully) have some joy in it.

Fans are also excited about the return of Gamora who was killed in Avengers: Infinity War by Thanos. However, it is not the original Gamora but a past version of her who was brought back in Avengers: Endgame. She is seen working with the Ravagers in the trailer.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, written and directed by James Gunn, features Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff in the lead roles. Other notable artistes are Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. The film is the last instalment of the trilogy, which began in 2014.