'End of an incredible era': Twitter reacts to Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3 trailer

Marvel has released the trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and it is an emotional rollercoaster for fans. Featuring all the lead characters and a soaring soundtrack (Spacehog track), the trailer sets the tone for the final instalment of the franchise. The film will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

The trailer features Gamora, played by Zoe Saldaña, Peter Quill played by Chris Pratt along with other characters. In the beginning of the trailer, Peter says, "But no matter what happens next, the galaxy still needs its Guardians," declaring their return. The trailer also shares glimpses of Rocket's origin and his love interest while hinting at the end of an era for the fans. Many fans are especially worried about the fate of beloved Rocket Raccoon.

The Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3 will mark the end of the trilogy and fans are super excited about it. The trailer shows the squad’s signature comic style while revealing the most emotional and painful moments at the same time. The emotions look so real that people are just not ready to experience them.

Here's a look at how fans reacted to the trailer:

It’s time to face the music. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con #CCXP2022. Only in theaters May 5, 2023. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/eweS6lwsGp— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 1, 2022

The end of an absolutely incredible era. #guardiansofthegalaxy3 pic.twitter.com/QLY54QxXdc — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) December 1, 2022

The best moment in the GOTG 3 trailer #guardiansofthegalaxy3 pic.twitter.com/0GlOi8M7TX — brucebanners_glasses | Wakanda Era (@gayjay06) December 1, 2022

the emotion in this film bro i’m not ready #guardiansofthegalaxy3 pic.twitter.com/d84DOVwyOI — 🪩🌑 | eras tour panic (@flImaddict) December 1, 2022

I'm going to sue @JamesGunn over this trailer because if I have to say goodbye to my good sweet boy... #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/ounFSEGwVT — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 1, 2022

In the trailer Rocket has a monologue hinting about something very bad as he talks about "flying away together" into "the forever". Rocket is one of the most popular and loved characters from the MCU and he holds a special place in the fans’ hearts who are just not ready to let him go.

Some users tried to look at the positives too, as one user pointed out that Rocket might meet an old friend from his experimentation days, so his story will (hopefully) have some joy in it.

If you asked yourself, "Gee, I wonder if Tara flipped out seeing Rocket hugging a river otter?" The answer is: Yes. Yes, I most certainly did. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/5xe6eOuQ2U — Tara Bennett (@TaraDBennett) December 1, 2022

Fans are also excited about the return of Gamora who was killed in Avengers: Infinity War by Thanos. However, it is not the original Gamora but a past version of her who was brought back in Avengers: Endgame. She is seen working with the Ravagers in the trailer.

she means so much to me i’m about to be absolutely insufferable #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 #GOTG3 pic.twitter.com/Vc7E5dT6aq — jessie‎‎ ᗢ (@RH4ENYRAS) December 1, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, written and directed by James Gunn, features Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff in the lead roles. Other notable artistes are Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. The film is the last instalment of the trilogy, which began in 2014.